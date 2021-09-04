Holly Pond's Christopher Putman left the field in his dust on Saturday, speeding to a time of 17:46.36 to earn the individual title at the Pisgah Invitational.
Putman's performance -- more than a minute faster than the runner-up -- helped the Broncos (52) claim second as a team behind Pisgah (45).
Travis Barnett (fifth), Joshua Putman (eighth), Matthew Putman (10th) and Kohl Horton (32nd) also provided counting times for Holly Pond.
Caroline Lamoureux, meanwhile, placed second to guide the Lady Broncos to a third-place finish.
Blakely Baggett (sixth), Violet Adams (14th), Jenna Persall (16th) and Abigail Kusz (19th) rounded out the top performers for Holly Pond.
