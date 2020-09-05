Holly Pond’s Camilla Chambers and Cold Springs’ Ethan Edgeworth earned their respective individual titles in the small-school (Class 1A-4A) division at Saturday’s Pepsi XC Challenge in Moulton, while the Eagles netted a pair of second-place finishes in the 10th annual event at Alexander Mini Park.
Chambers sped to a 19:40.04 in the varsity girls division for her second consecutive individual title, while Edgeworth (17:00.65) notched his first win of the season with a solid time as well.
Josiah Walker (eighth), Jayden Allred (23rd), Justin Caffee (27th) and Hunter Calvert (39th) each contributed counting scores for Cold Springs’ varsity boys, who finished behind Merrol Hyde Magnet.
Holly Pond’s Christopher Putman (sixth) recorded a top-10 finish.
Reagan Parris (third) was the top runner for the Lady Eagles, who finished two points behind Whitesburg Christian for the No. 1 spot. Brooke Crider (13th), Ava Akridge (16th), Claire Huffstutler (18th) and Emma Hancock (25th) rounded out the counting scores for Cold Springs.
Holly Pond’s Blakley Baggett garnered a 19th-place finish.
Fairview’s Peyton Bailey, meanwhile, finished ninth in the large-school (5A-7A) division.
The Aggies finished seventh as a team.
