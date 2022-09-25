Holly Pond’s Travis Barnett collected a win in the varsity boys race at Saturday’s Warriors Invitational in Florence, crossing the finish line in a speedy time of 16:38.45 to help guide the Broncos to a fourth-place team finish behind Lawrence County, Russellville and Mars Hill Bible.
Matthew Putman (sixth) and Joshua Putman (eighth) each finished in the top 10 for Holly Pond, while Kohl Horton (45th) and Carter Brewis (73rd) also contributed counting times.
In the varsity girls competition, Caroline Lamoureux placed fifth. Blakely Baggett (12th) and Violet Adams (32nd) also competed for the Lady Broncos.