Four area teams and two local individuals qualified for the upcoming state cross country meet after earning their respective sectional crowns on Thursday.
Cold Springs (Class 1A-2A) swept the titles at the Section 2 meet, while St. Bernard's boys (Section 4) and Cullman's boys (Section 5) showed out in Class 3A and Class 6A, respectively.
Holly Pond's boys (second) and girls (third) advanced to the state meet for a fourth consecutive season. Cullman’s girls (third) will also make the trip to Oakville Indian Mounds.
Cold Springs' Reagan Parris and Ethan Edgeworth, meanwhile, won their individual races.
The top four squads in each section — as well as the top six runners not tied to those teams — advance to the state meet, which will be next Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds. See below for a complete breakdown of each local program's sectional performance and state qualifiers. Only the top five runners are provided for advancing teams, though they'll be represented by up to 10 runners at the state competition.
Girls
Class 1A-2A, Section 2
Site: Cold Springs
Team: Cold Springs
Result: First
Qualifiers: Reagan Parris (first), Paizley Whitlow (second), Macie Huffstutler (fourth), Claire Huffstutler (fifth), Emma Hancock (ninth)
Class 3A, Section 3
Site: Anniston
Team: Holly Pond
Result: Third
Qualifiers: Blakely Baggett (third), Caroline Lamoureux (eighth), Lila Sellers (16th), Abigail Kusz (33rd), Violet Adams (35th)
Class 3A, Section 4
Site: St. Bernard
Team: St. Bernard
Result: N/A
Qualifiers: Madi Kerber (third)
Class 3A, Section 4
Site: St. Bernard
Team: Vinemont
Result: N/A
Qualifiers: Kendall Harbison (sixth)
Class 5A, Section 4
Site: Cold Springs
Team: Fairview
Result: N/A
Qualifiers: Carrington Chambers (13th)
Class 5A, Section 4
Site: Cold Springs
Team: West Point
Result: Sixth
Qualifiers: Kali Marsh (23rd), KeLeigh-Rae Kimbril (25th)
Class 6A, Section 5
Site: St. Bernard
Team: Cullman
Result: Third
Qualifiers: Grace Thompson (13th), Addison Vogelaar (17th), Bella Caretti (25th), Ella Cupp (26th), Jorryn Barnette (27th)
Boys
Class 1A-2A, Section 2
Site: Cold Springs
Team: Cold Springs
Result: First
Qualifiers: Ethan Edgeworth (first), Jayden Allred (second), Justin Caffee (third), Josiah Walker (fourth), Blake Belcher (ninth)
Class 3A, Section 3
Site: Anniston
Team: Holly Pond
Result: Second
Qualifiers: Christopher Putman (second), Travis Barnett (third), Joshua Putman (16th), Matthew Putman (17th), Kohl Horton (29th)
Class 3A, Section 4
Site: St. Bernard
Team: St. Bernard
Result: First
Qualifiers: Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (third), Cole Bissot (fifth), Parker Guthery (sixth), Abel Morris (seventh), Reid Bissot (eighth)
Class 3A, Section 4
Site: St. Bernard
Team: Vinemont
Result: N/A
Qualifiers: Ethan Lemons (second)
Class 5A, Section 4
Site: Cold Springs
Team: Fairview
Result: Sixth
Qualifiers: Alex England (second)
Class 5A, Section 4
Site: Cold Springs
Team: West Point
Result: Fifth
Qualifiers: Hayden Jones (12th), Trynt Allen (13th), Rene Moreno-Tovar (17th)
Class 6A, Section 5
Site: St. Bernard
Team: Cullman
Result: First
Qualifiers: Troy Adkison (second), Nicholas Wood (fourth), William Nichols (sixth), Andrue Barnett (eighth), Charlie Worley (14th)
