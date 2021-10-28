Sectional XC

Cullman's Troy Adkison and St. Bernard's Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga.

 Jake Winfrey

Four area teams and two local individuals qualified for the upcoming state cross country meet after earning their respective sectional crowns on Thursday.

Cold Springs (Class 1A-2A) swept the titles at the Section 2 meet, while St. Bernard's boys (Section 4) and Cullman's boys (Section 5) showed out in Class 3A and Class 6A, respectively.

Holly Pond's boys (second) and girls (third) advanced to the state meet for a fourth consecutive season. Cullman’s girls (third) will also make the trip to Oakville Indian Mounds.

Cold Springs' Reagan Parris and Ethan Edgeworth, meanwhile, won their individual races.

The top four squads in each section — as well as the top six runners not tied to those teams — advance to the state meet, which will be next Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds. See below for a complete breakdown of each local program's sectional performance and state qualifiers. Only the top five runners are provided for advancing teams, though they'll be represented by up to 10 runners at the state competition.

Girls

Class 1A-2A, Section 2

Site: Cold Springs

Team: Cold Springs

Result: First

Qualifiers: Reagan Parris (first), Paizley Whitlow (second), Macie Huffstutler (fourth), Claire Huffstutler (fifth), Emma Hancock (ninth)

 

Class 3A, Section 3

Site: Anniston

Team: Holly Pond

Result: Third

Qualifiers: Blakely Baggett (third), Caroline Lamoureux (eighth), Lila Sellers (16th), Abigail Kusz (33rd), Violet Adams (35th)

 

Class 3A, Section 4

Site: St. Bernard

Team: St. Bernard

Result: N/A

Qualifiers: Madi Kerber (third)

 

Class 3A, Section 4

Site: St. Bernard

Team: Vinemont

Result: N/A

Qualifiers: Kendall Harbison (sixth)

 

Class 5A, Section 4

Site: Cold Springs

Team: Fairview

Result: N/A

Qualifiers: Carrington Chambers (13th)

 

Class 5A, Section 4

Site: Cold Springs

Team: West Point

Result: Sixth

Qualifiers: Kali Marsh (23rd), KeLeigh-Rae Kimbril (25th)

 

Class 6A, Section 5

Site: St. Bernard

Team: Cullman

Result: Third

Qualifiers: Grace Thompson (13th), Addison Vogelaar (17th), Bella Caretti (25th), Ella Cupp (26th), Jorryn Barnette (27th)

 

Boys

Class 1A-2A, Section 2

Site: Cold Springs

Team: Cold Springs

Result: First

Qualifiers: Ethan Edgeworth (first), Jayden Allred (second), Justin Caffee (third), Josiah Walker (fourth), Blake Belcher (ninth)

 

Class 3A, Section 3

Site: Anniston

Team: Holly Pond

Result: Second

Qualifiers: Christopher Putman (second), Travis Barnett (third), Joshua Putman (16th), Matthew Putman (17th), Kohl Horton (29th)

 

Class 3A, Section 4

Site: St. Bernard

Team: St. Bernard

Result: First

Qualifiers: Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (third), Cole Bissot (fifth), Parker Guthery (sixth), Abel Morris (seventh), Reid Bissot (eighth)

 

Class 3A, Section 4

Site: St. Bernard

Team: Vinemont

Result: N/A

Qualifiers: Ethan Lemons (second)

 

Class 5A, Section 4

Site: Cold Springs

Team: Fairview

Result: Sixth

Qualifiers: Alex England (second)

 

Class 5A, Section 4

Site: Cold Springs

Team: West Point

Result: Fifth

Qualifiers: Hayden Jones (12th), Trynt Allen (13th), Rene Moreno-Tovar (17th)

 

Class 6A, Section 5

Site: St. Bernard

Team: Cullman

Result: First

Qualifiers: Troy Adkison (second), Nicholas Wood (fourth), William Nichols (sixth), Andrue Barnett (eighth), Charlie Worley (14th)

