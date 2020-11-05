Cross Country

Four area teams and four local individuals qualified for the upcoming state cross country meet after winning their respective sectional crowns on Thursday.

Cold Springs (Class 1A-2A) swept the titles at the Section 2 meet, while St. Bernard’s boys (Section 4) and Cullman’s boys (Section 5) dominated in Class 3A and Class 6A, respectively.

Holly Pond’s girls (fourth), Holly Pond’s boys (fourth), Fairview’s boys (third) and West Point’s boys (fourth) also advanced as complete squads.

Cold Springs’ Reagan Parris and Ethan Edgeworth, Fairview’s Will Bailey and Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons won the individual races at their respective section meets.

The top four teams in each section — as well as the top six runners not tied to those squads — advanced to the state meet, which will be next Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds. See below for a complete breakdown of each local program's sectional performance and state qualifiers. Only the top five runners are provided for advancing teams, though they'll be represented by up to 10 runners at the state competition.

Girls

Class 1A-2A, Section 2

Site: Cold Springs

Team: Cold Springs

Result: First

Qualifiers: Reagan Parris (first), Macie Huffstutler (second), Claire Huffstutler (fourth), Emma Hancock (fifth) and Allison White (eighth)

Class 3A, Section 3

Site: Anniston

Team: Holly Pond

Result: Fourth

Qualifiers: Blakely Baggett (third), Abigail Kusz (20th), Breneth Caccam (22nd), Adalynn Tapscott (39th) and Kalli Hamm (40th)

Class 3A, Section 4

Site: St. Bernard

Team: St. Bernard

Result: N/A

Qualifiers: Abbi McBride (sixth), Madi Kerber (ninth), Kathleen George (15th) and Sara Barck (16th)

Class 4A, Section 3

Site: Tuscaloosa

Team: Good Hope

Result: Fifth

Qualifiers: Bijou Phillips (10th)

Class 5A, Section 4

Site: Cold Springs

Team: Fairview

Result: Fifth

Qualifiers: Carrington Chambers (14th) and Monse Moreno (29th)

Class 5A, Section 4

Site: Cold Springs

Team: West Point

Result: Seventh

Qualifiers: N/A

Class 6A, Section 5

Site: St. Bernard

Team: Cullman

Result: Fifth

Qualifiers: Anna Shirey (ninth), Bernarda Tizapa (14th) and Grace Thompson (21st)

Boys

Class 1A-2A, Section 2

Site: Cold Springs

Team: Cold Springs

Result: First

Qualifiers: Ethan Edgeworth (first), Jayden Allred (third), Josiah Walker (sixth), Justin Caffee (ninth) and Brody Belcher (10th)

Class 3A, Section 3

Site: Anniston

Team: Holly Pond

Result: Fourth

Qualifiers: Christopher Putman (third), Parker Sellers (10th), Joshua Putman (25th), Andrick Lindsey (28th) and Matthew Putman (29th)

Class 3A, Section 4

Site: St. Bernard

Team: St. Bernard

Result: First

Qualifiers: Joseph Arriaga (second), Eli Loyd (fifth), Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (eighth), David De Jesus (ninth) and Peter Tran (12th)

Class 3A, Section 4

Site: St. Bernard

Team: Vinemont

Result: N/A

Qualifiers: Ethan Lemons (first) and Will Rhodes (fourth)

Class 4A, Section 3

Site: Tuscaloosa

Team: Good Hope

Result: N/A

Qualifiers: Logan Self (26th), Matt Self (27th) and Fernando Dominguez (28th)

Class 5A, Section 4

Site: Cold Springs

Team: Fairview

Result: Third

Qualifiers: Peyton Bailey (first), Alex England (ninth), Keagan Hardin (27th), Jacob Hankins (49th) and Parker Gutierrez (50th)

Class 5A, Section 4

Site: Cold Springs

Team: West Point

Result: Fourth

Qualifiers: Hayden Jones (12th), Rene Moreno-Tovar (13th), Gabriel Laney (28th), Trynt Allen (31st) and Jacob Bencze (52nd)

Class 6A, Section 5

Site: St. Bernard

Team: Cullman

Result: First

Qualifiers: Nicholas Wood (second), Troy Adkison (fourth), William Nichols (fifth), Adam Mangum (sixth) and Harold Sheffield (eighth)

