Four area teams and four local individuals qualified for the upcoming state cross country meet after winning their respective sectional crowns on Thursday.
Cold Springs (Class 1A-2A) swept the titles at the Section 2 meet, while St. Bernard’s boys (Section 4) and Cullman’s boys (Section 5) dominated in Class 3A and Class 6A, respectively.
Holly Pond’s girls (fourth), Holly Pond’s boys (fourth), Fairview’s boys (third) and West Point’s boys (fourth) also advanced as complete squads.
Cold Springs’ Reagan Parris and Ethan Edgeworth, Fairview’s Will Bailey and Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons won the individual races at their respective section meets.
The top four teams in each section — as well as the top six runners not tied to those squads — advanced to the state meet, which will be next Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds. See below for a complete breakdown of each local program's sectional performance and state qualifiers. Only the top five runners are provided for advancing teams, though they'll be represented by up to 10 runners at the state competition.
Girls
Class 1A-2A, Section 2
Site: Cold Springs
Team: Cold Springs
Result: First
Qualifiers: Reagan Parris (first), Macie Huffstutler (second), Claire Huffstutler (fourth), Emma Hancock (fifth) and Allison White (eighth)
Class 3A, Section 3
Site: Anniston
Team: Holly Pond
Result: Fourth
Qualifiers: Blakely Baggett (third), Abigail Kusz (20th), Breneth Caccam (22nd), Adalynn Tapscott (39th) and Kalli Hamm (40th)
Class 3A, Section 4
Site: St. Bernard
Team: St. Bernard
Result: N/A
Qualifiers: Abbi McBride (sixth), Madi Kerber (ninth), Kathleen George (15th) and Sara Barck (16th)
Class 4A, Section 3
Site: Tuscaloosa
Team: Good Hope
Result: Fifth
Qualifiers: Bijou Phillips (10th)
Class 5A, Section 4
Site: Cold Springs
Team: Fairview
Result: Fifth
Qualifiers: Carrington Chambers (14th) and Monse Moreno (29th)
Class 5A, Section 4
Site: Cold Springs
Team: West Point
Result: Seventh
Qualifiers: N/A
Class 6A, Section 5
Site: St. Bernard
Team: Cullman
Result: Fifth
Qualifiers: Anna Shirey (ninth), Bernarda Tizapa (14th) and Grace Thompson (21st)
Boys
Class 1A-2A, Section 2
Site: Cold Springs
Team: Cold Springs
Result: First
Qualifiers: Ethan Edgeworth (first), Jayden Allred (third), Josiah Walker (sixth), Justin Caffee (ninth) and Brody Belcher (10th)
Class 3A, Section 3
Site: Anniston
Team: Holly Pond
Result: Fourth
Qualifiers: Christopher Putman (third), Parker Sellers (10th), Joshua Putman (25th), Andrick Lindsey (28th) and Matthew Putman (29th)
Class 3A, Section 4
Site: St. Bernard
Team: St. Bernard
Result: First
Qualifiers: Joseph Arriaga (second), Eli Loyd (fifth), Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (eighth), David De Jesus (ninth) and Peter Tran (12th)
Class 3A, Section 4
Site: St. Bernard
Team: Vinemont
Result: N/A
Qualifiers: Ethan Lemons (first) and Will Rhodes (fourth)
Class 4A, Section 3
Site: Tuscaloosa
Team: Good Hope
Result: N/A
Qualifiers: Logan Self (26th), Matt Self (27th) and Fernando Dominguez (28th)
Class 5A, Section 4
Site: Cold Springs
Team: Fairview
Result: Third
Qualifiers: Peyton Bailey (first), Alex England (ninth), Keagan Hardin (27th), Jacob Hankins (49th) and Parker Gutierrez (50th)
Class 5A, Section 4
Site: Cold Springs
Team: West Point
Result: Fourth
Qualifiers: Hayden Jones (12th), Rene Moreno-Tovar (13th), Gabriel Laney (28th), Trynt Allen (31st) and Jacob Bencze (52nd)
Class 6A, Section 5
Site: St. Bernard
Team: Cullman
Result: First
Qualifiers: Nicholas Wood (second), Troy Adkison (fourth), William Nichols (fifth), Adam Mangum (sixth) and Harold Sheffield (eighth)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.