Monse Moreno is officially a member of Wallace State’s cross country program.
The Fairview senior this week signed a scholarship and will join the Lady Lions later this year.
Moreno competed in 10 meets last season, finishing in the top 25 in half of them.
Athlete Speak: “I’m so excited to be able to continue my athletic career at Wallace State. I feel truly blessed to be offered a scholarship. I never thought I would be a collegiate athlete. Wallace was the right fit for me, because I love the homey feeling it gave me. The coaches are so good, and everyone told me I would enjoy it there. I want to thank my parents, my friends, my teammates, coach (Tyler) Ayers and coach (Jacob) Guthrie. Moving to a new school my senior year was scary, but they made it worth it, and I’m glad I continued to run. Most importantly, I want to thank my old coach (Jarret Kachel) for always pushing me and for being the runner I am today. If it wasn’t for him, I would have never fallen in love with the sport. I also want to thank my old teammates. They saw the runner in me before I did, and I wouldn’t be running if it wasn’t for them.” — Fairview’s Monse Moreno
Coach Speak: “I am so proud of Monse and happy to see her hard work and perseverance pay off. She fought through some injuries and earned this opportunity.” — Fairview’s Tyler Ayers
