Monse Moreno

Fairview's Monse Moreno, front and center, signs a cross country scholarship with Wallace State. She is joined up front by her parents, Noe and Erika Moreno. Also pictured (from left to right) is Kyleigh Aleman (friend) and Stephanie Moreno (sister).

 Courtesy

Monse Moreno is officially a member of Wallace State’s cross country program.

The Fairview senior this week signed a scholarship and will join the Lady Lions later this year.

Moreno competed in 10 meets last season, finishing in the top 25 in half of them.

Athlete Speak: “I’m so excited to be able to continue my athletic career at Wallace State. I feel truly blessed to be offered a scholarship. I never thought I would be a collegiate athlete. Wallace was the right fit for me, because I love the homey feeling it gave me. The coaches are so good, and everyone told me I would enjoy it there. I want to thank my parents, my friends, my teammates, coach (Tyler) Ayers and coach (Jacob) Guthrie. Moving to a new school my senior year was scary, but they made it worth it, and I’m glad I continued to run. Most importantly, I want to thank my old coach (Jarret Kachel) for always pushing me and for being the runner I am today. If it wasn’t for him, I would have never fallen in love with the sport. I also want to thank my old teammates. They saw the runner in me before I did, and I wouldn’t be running if it wasn’t for them.” — Fairview’s Monse Moreno

Coach Speak: “I am so proud of Monse and happy to see her hard work and perseverance pay off. She fought through some injuries and earned this opportunity.” — Fairview’s Tyler Ayers

