Cold Springs’ Ethan Edgeworth and Holly Pond’s Travis Barnett once again showed why they are two of the best speedsters around.
Edgeworth glided to a 15:01.43 to pick up the large-school (Class 5A-7A) title at Saturday’s Chickasaw Trails Invitational while Barnett claimed the small-school (Class 1A-4A) crown at Oakville Indian Mounds with a time of 16:25.03.
The former bested 328 competitors while the latter outraced 307 runners en route to setting a new school record in the 5K. Both have now won two meets this young season.
“Today, I changed up my race plan and decided to go out hot with the pack and felt good with a mile to go," Barnett said. “I knew I could catch (DAR’s) Bailey (Kendrick) and (Westminster Christian’s) Coston (Korotky), and I just dug deep and kicked hard. Overall, it was a good race. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”
As for that new school record?
"It was pretty lit," the sophomore added.
Edgeworth, meanwhile, was also pleased with his performance.
"I had a really good race today, focusing on placement rather than time," the Tennessee commit said. "I was trying to save my legs for a big race next weekend. Coach (Casey) Howell had us well prepared for this race and how it played out. I am very thankful that the Lord has given me this blessing to run for Cold Springs.”
Cold Springs’ Jayden Allred (ninth — 15:48.27) and Cullman’s Andrue Barnett (13th — 16:00.39) each garnered Top-25 finishes in the large-school race — as did Holly Pond’s Joshua Putman (16th — 17:33.76) and Matthew Putman (17th — 17:34.76) in the small-school competition.
Cold Springs’ Reagan Parris, meanwhile, finished runner-up (20:07.67) in the small-school (Class 1A-4A) girls race (251 runners).
Teammate Paizley Whitlow (11th — 21:23.15) as well as Holly Pond’s Caroline Lamoureux (21st — 21:55.59) and Mila Edmondson (23rd — 22:02.15) joined her in the Top 25. The Eagles finished fourth out of 25 teams.
Cullman’s Mabry Free placed 17th in the large-school (Class 5A-7A) girls race (279 runners) with a time of 19:32.84.