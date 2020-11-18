Cullman's Tess Heaton will continue her running career at Wallace State.
The senior signed a scholarship with the Lions on Wednesday.
She was joined at Tillman Hall by family, coaches, teammates and administrators.
% Quotes of Note: "I will miss my teammates at Cullman so much, but I am so excited for the opportunity to continue running at Wallace. I never imagined what an impact this sport would have on my life, but I am so grateful the Lord gave me this great gift." — Cullman's Tess Heaton
"We are so proud of Tess and all that she has accomplished for Cullman High School's cross country and track and field programs, but especially her positive leadership and being a tremendous teammate. Her impact was very special, and we will miss her dearly." — Cullman coach Trent Dean
