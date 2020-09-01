Cullman's varsity cross country squads secured the crowns at Monday's inaugural NOALA Twilight Classic at Cross Creek Golf Course.
Adam Mangum (15:08.52) squeaked by Vinemont's Ethan Lemons (15:09.41) to notch the individual title in the varsity boys division.
William Nichols (third), Troy Adkison (fourth), Nicholas Wood (sixth) and Harold Sheffield (eighth) earned high finishes alongside Mangum to help the Bearcats shine in rainy conditions.
Fairview's Peyton Bailey (seventh) and St. Bernard's Eli Loyd (10th) also claimed top-10 finishes.
The Saints placed third, while the Aggies were fifth.
Cullman's varsity girls, meanwhile, edged Randolph by a single point to take home the hardware.
Bernarda Tizapa blitzed the field with a time of 17:49.83 to snag the individual title for the Lady Bearcats.
Anna Shirey (third), Tess Heaton (fifth), Joshlyn Hudson (ninth) and Caitlin Bates (15th) secured the rest of the counting scores for Cullman.
Cullman's Owen Graves (seventh-grade boys), Cullman's Whitney Quick (seventh-grade girls), Cullman's Andrue Barnett (junior high boys) and St. Bernard's Madi Kerber (junior high girls) earned their respective individual titles as well on Monday evening.
