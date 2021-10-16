Cullman's boys cross country team dominated at Saturday's Oktoberfest Invitational.
The Bearcats – led by Troy Adkison’s race-winning 16:40.41 – took home the team title in the Class 5A-7A division with an overall score of 33. Southside-Gadsden was next in line with 62 points.
Nicholas Wood (fifth), William Nichols (sixth), Andrue Barnett (eighth) and Harold Sheffield (13th) secured the other counting times for the Black and Gold.
Fairview’s Alex England (11th) and Carrington Chambers (15th) placed inside the top 15 in their respective races as well.
In the small-school (Class 1A-4A) boys division, St. Bernard (53) finished second behind Altamont (34).
Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (fifth), Parker Guthery (ninth), Cole Bissot (10th), Reid Bissot (16th) and Abel Morris (17th) were the top contributors for the Saints on their home course.
Vinemont’s Kendall Harbison, meanwhile, notched an eighth-place finish in the small-school girls race.
