Cullman’s Nicholas Wood made the cut when the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (AHSADCA) announced on Friday this year’s North-South All-Star cross country rosters.
Wood was one of 10 runners selected to the North squad.
The annual All-Star Sports Week takes place July 19-23 in Montgomery.
Addison’s Addisyn Smothers and Cullman’s Kaina Thomas (volleyball) were named North-South All-Stars earlier this week. Rosters for other sports will be announced at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.