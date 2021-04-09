Prep Cross Country
The Cullman Times

Cullman’s Nicholas Wood made the cut when the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (AHSADCA) announced on Friday this year’s North-South All-Star cross country rosters. 

Wood was one of 10 runners selected to the North squad. 

The annual All-Star Sports Week takes place July 19-23 in Montgomery.

Addison’s Addisyn Smothers and Cullman’s Kaina Thomas (volleyball) were named North-South All-Stars earlier this week. Rosters for other sports will be announced at a later date.

