Cullman’s boys cross country team placed second in the large-school (Class 5A-7A) division at Saturday’s Dew It On The Trails in Decatur.
Troy Adkison (fourth), William Nichols (ninth), Nicholas Wood (13th), Harold Sheffield (15th) and Ethan Nix (29th) helped the Bearcats finish with 65 points. Homewood (55) claimed first in the 14-team field.
Cullman’s junior varsity squads, meanwhile, swept the titles in their respective divisions.
Andrue Barnett won the JV boys race, while Addison Vogelaar finished second in the JV girls race.
