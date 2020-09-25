Cullman’s cross country teams outpaced Hartselle during Thursday’s “Duel in the Park” at a rain-soaked Sparkman Park.
The Bearcats beat Hartselle (23-34) in the 2.1-mile varsity boys race, while the Lady Bearcats (18-43) eased to a victory as well.
Adam Mangum (12:01.82) and Bernarda Tizapa (14:46.86) claimed individual victories for their respective teams.
William Nichols (second), Nicholas Wood (fifth), Troy Adkison (sixth) and Harold Sheffield (ninth) also provided counting times for Cullman’s boys, while Anna Shirey (second), Tess Heaton (third), Joshlyn Hudson (fifth) and Grace Thompson (seventh) did the same for the girls.
