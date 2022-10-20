COLD SPRINGS — The Eagles had no trouble defending their home turf on Thursday.
Cold Springs swept the team titles at this year’s Cullman County Championship — the boys have now won 19 consecutive county meets, while the girls have secured 17 straight crowns — following equally strong outings.
Ethan Edgeworth sped to a meet- and course-record time of 15:18.83 to pick up his fourth straight county triumph.
Jayden Allred (second), Sage Nelson (seventh), Justin Caffee (10th) and Josiah Walker (11th) rounded out the counting times for Cold Springs, which finished with 31 points.
Fairview placed second with 63 points, followed by Holly Pond (69), West Point (85) and Vinemont (105).
“It’s awesome,” Edgeworth said. “It’s always nice to get a win. Getting it on your home course makes it even better. We ran as a team this week, and that helped us today.”
Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons (third), West Point’s Rene Moreno-Tovar (fourth), Holly Pond’s Travis Barnett (fifth), Fairview’s Alex England (sixth), Fairview’s Parker Guiterrez (eighth) and Holly Pond’s Matthew Putman (ninth) comprised the rest of the top 10 and joined Edgeworth, Allred, Nelson and Caffee on the All-County Team.
Paizley Whitlow, meanwhile, went back-to-back following a speedy 19:52.29 showing.
She, along with Reagan Parris (second), Macie Huffstutler (third), Leslie Jones (seventh) and Mazzy Mavers-Price (ninth) helped the Eagles total 17 points — well of ahead of Fairview (46) for the top spot.
“I think we all did really well today,” Whitlow said. “I think all of us have been pushing really hard for this moment. We’re just ready to keep going out there and helping each other through these next couple of meets. I’ve been trying to work hard and get into the 19s. Finally achieving that today just really makes me happy.”
All five Eagles were joined on the All-County Team by Holly Pond’s Caroline Lamoureux (fourth), Fairview’s Carrington Chambers (fifth), Vinemont’s Whitney Quick (sixth), Good Hope’s Rudi Derrick (eighth) and Cold Springs’ Claire Huffstutler (10th).
In the junior varsity races, Good Hope’s Drake Nichols (boys) and Maggie O’Neil (girls) secured victories in their respective competitions. The Raiders won the boys’ title, while Cold Springs took home the girls’ title.