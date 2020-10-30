COLD SPRINGS — The Eagles just keep on keeping on.
Cold Springs’ cross country squads swept the titles at Friday’s Cullman County Meet — that’s now 17 in a row for the boys and 15 straight for the girls — following equally impressive performances at their home course.
Ethan Edgeworth (16:17:49) earned his second consecutive county crown, helping the Eagles nab the top spot with 33 points. Fairview (41) was a close second. Holly Pond (55) and Good Hope (93) rounded out the rest of the field.
Jayden Allred (seventh), Josiah Walker (ninth), Brody Belcher (12th) and Justin Caffee (14th) also produced counting times for Cold Springs.
“Our team has worked super hard this season,” Edgeworth said. “About like one-and-a-half (miles) is whenever I passed the first guy. And then I surged, and that’s when I thought I had it won.”
Joining Edgeworth, Allred and Walker on the All-County Team were Fairview’s Peyton Bailey (second), Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons (third), Holly Pond’s Christopher Putman (fourth), Fairview’s Alex England (fifth), Vinemont’s Will Rhodes (sixth), Holly Pond’s Parker Sellers (eighth) and Fairview’s Keagan Hardin (10th).
Parris, meanwhile, paced the Lady Eagles with a first-place outing (20:43.15).
Emma Hancock (third), Macie Huffstutler (fourth), Allison White (seventh) and Claire Huffstutler (eighth) also pitched in counting times for Cold Springs, which compiled 21 points.
Fairview (56) and Holly Pond (59) finished second and third, respectively.
“Our top seven was in the top 10 today, which is really good,” Parris said. “We’ve improved a lot since the first meet. Winning the 15th straight county title for Cold Springs is amazing. We’ve just got to keep this momentum going. It was a pretty good race for me. It’s just hard to breathe in this weather not having raced for two weeks. But I really want to thank my coaches and my family and my friends for all the motivation and support.”
Holly Pond’s Blakely Baggett (second), Fairview’s Carrington Chambers (fifth), Good Hope’s Bijou Phillips (sixth), Cold Springs’ Hayla Watson (ninth) and Cold Springs’ Brooke Crider (10th) joined those aforementioned names on the All-County Team.
West Point’s Lilly Patterson (16:48.06) and Trynt Allen (12:43.03) won the junior varsity races.
Harmony’s girls and West Point’s boys took home the JV team titles.
