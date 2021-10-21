Cold Springs took care of business — again.
The Eagles swept the team titles at Thursday’s Cullman County Championship — that’s 18 straight for the boys and 16 in a row for the girls — following impressive performances at Fairview Town Park.
Ethan Edgeworth (15:30.00) breezed to his third consecutive individual crown, helping Cold Springs (32) claim first place in the varsity boys division.
Holly Pond (52 — second), Fairview (52 — third) and Vinemont (95 — fourth) were next in line.
Jayden Allred (second), Justin Caffee (seventh), Josiah Walker (ninth) and Brody Belcher (16th) provided the other counting scores for the Eagles.
“Our team was amazing,” Edgeworth said. “We’ve worked so hard this season.”
Joining Edgeworth, Allred, Caffee and Walker on the All-County Team was Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons (third), Fairview’s Alex England (fourth), Holly Pond’s Travis Barnett (fifth), Holly Pond’s Christopher Putman (sixth), West Point’s Trynt Allen (eighth), and West Point’s Hayden Jones (10th).
Whitlow, meanwhile, paced Cold Springs’ girls with a 20:28.30.
Macie Huffstutler (second), Claire Huffstutler (third), Reagan Parris (fourth) and Hayla Watson (ninth) each contributed counting finishes for the Blue and Gold (17) as well.
Holly Pond (44) took home second place.
“I just want to thank our coaches for getting us here,” Whitlow said. “What a wonderful day God gave us to run. I was feeling great and hoping to break 20 (minutes). I didn’t, but I’m looking forward to sectionals and state.”
Holly Pond’s Blakely Baggett (fifth), Vinemont’s Kendall Harbison (sixth), Fairview’s Carrington Chambers (seventh), Holly Pond’s Caroline Lamoureux (eighth), and Cold Springs’ Emma Hancock (10th) also made the All-County Team.
West Point’s Rene Moreno-Tovar (11:38.70) and KeLeigh-Rae Kimbril (15:15.93) won the junior varsity races. Harmony, meanwhile, swept the team titles.
