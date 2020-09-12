Several local cross country runners and teams showed out at Friday's Chickasaw Trails Invitational.
Cold Springs (Class 1A-2A) and St. Bernard (Class 3A-4A) picked up team crowns in the varsity boys division, while Holly Pond's Camilla Chambers (3A-4A), Cold Springs' Ethan Edgeworth (1A-2A) and Vinemont's Ethan Lemons (3A-4A) racked up individual victories in their respective divisions at Oakville Indian Mounds.
Edgeworth paced the Eagles, who finished ahead of North Cobb Christian, with a solid time of 17:20.39.
Josiah Walker (seventh), Justin Caffee (15th), Jayden Allred (19th) and Brody Belcher (26th) also contributed.
Joseph Arriaga, meanwhile, was the top runner for the Saints, with a fifth-place finish.
Eli Loyd (12th), David DeJesus (17th), Nikolas Borths (24th) and Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (25th) also delivered counting scores for St. Bernard, which conquered its division easily.
Lemons won the 3A-4A varsity boys race with a strong time of 16:43.52.
Holly Pond's Christopher Putman (ninth) and Vinemont's Will Rhodes (18th) finished in the top 20.
Chambers produced another terrific outing, speeding to a time of 19:29.60 in the 3A-4A varsity girls race.
Vinemont's Kendall Harbison (13th) and St. Bernard's Madi Kerber (15th) also competed.
Cold Springs' girls, meanwhile, finished second as a team behind North Cobb Christian in the 1A-2A event.
Reagan Parris (third), Brooke Crider (fifth), Claire Huffstutler (ninth), Emma Hancock (11th) and Ava Akridge (16th) contributed the counting scores for the Lady Eagles.
