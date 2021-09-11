Reagan Parris

Cold Springs' Reagan Parris is pictured during a 2020 meet.

 Jake Winfrey

Reagan Parris ran her way to the small-school (Class 1A-4A) individual title at Saturday’s Chickasaw Trails Invitational, while Cold Springs’ girls cross country team finished second at the Oakville Indian Mounds meet.

Parris produced a speedy time of 19:41.70 to spearheaded the Eagles, who also received counting times from Paizley Whitlow (eighth), Macie Huffstutler (12th), Claire Huffstutler (33rd) and Emma Hancock (61st).

Whitesburg Christian (74) clipped Cold Springs (86) for the top spot.

See local top-50 finishers below:

Class 1A-4A Varsity Girls (197 Runners)

Madi Kerber, St. Bernard — 10th

Bijou Phillips, Good Hope — 23rd

Caroline Lamoureux, Holly Pond — 28th

Blakely Baggett, Holly Pond — 36th

*Holly Pond finished ninth (20 Teams)

Class 1A-4A Varsity Boys (283 Runners)

Christopher Putman, Holly Pond — 3rd

Travis Barnett, Holly Pond — 15th

Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga, St. Bernard — 35th 

Joshua Putman, Holly Pond — 41st

*Holly Pond finished fifth (34 Teams)

*St. Bernard finished ninth (34 Teams)

Class 5A-7A Varsity Boys (364 Runners)

Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs — 4th

Troy Adkison, Cullman — 16th

Andrue Barnett, Cullman — 17th

William Nichols, Cullman — 41st

*Cullman finished eighth (53 Teams)

