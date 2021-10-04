Cold Springs’ girls cross country team finished runner-up (Class 1A-3A) at Saturday’s Jesse Owens Classic, while St. Bernard’s Madi Kerber also notched a second-place performance at the Oakville Indian Mounds.
Paizley Whitlow (fifth), Reagan Parris (sixth), Macie Huffstutler (seventh), Claire Huffstutler (20th) and Allison White (59th) helped the Eagles (68) place second behind Altamont (53) in the 18-team green division.
Kerber sped to a 20:29.17 — her fastest time of the season — in the same division.
Cold Springs’ and St. Bernard’s boys, meanwhile, finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the green division.
Jayden Allred (fifth), Justin Caffee (11th), Josiah Walker (22nd), Blake Belcher (42nd) and Brody Belcher (64th) registered the counting times for the Eagles in the 24-team green division, while Luke Daly (16th), Cole Bissot (25th), Parker Guthery (31st), Jacob Hilb (53rd) and Abel Morris (55th) did the same for the Saints.
See other local Top 50 finishers below:
Fairview’s Alex England — fourth (bronze division)
Cold Springs’ Ethan Edgeworth — eighth (gold division)
Vinemont’s Kendall Harbison — 10th (green division)
Fairview’s Carrington Chambers — 33rd (bronze division)
West Point’s Trynt Allen — 48th (bronze division)
West Point’s Hayden Jones — 49th (bronze division)
