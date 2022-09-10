There’s simply no slowing down Ethan Edgeworth.
The Cold Springs junior dominated the large-school race (Class 5A-7A) at Saturday’s Chickasaw Trails Invitational, speeding to a personal-best and meet-record time of 15:12.48.
It’s the third individual victory for Edgeworth, who also won at the Pepsi XC Challenge and Scottsboro Invitational earlier this season.
The Eagles, meanwhile, finished third as a team in the small-school (1A-4A) varsity boys race.
Jayden Allred (fifth), Justin Caffee (25th), Sage Nelson (31st), Josiah Walker (38th) and Blake Belcher (56th) netted the counting times for Cold Springs in the 33-team field.
Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga spearheaded St. Bernard’s seventh-place effort with a 14th-place individual finish. He was aided by Cole Bissot (24th), Cash Daly (36th), Reid Bissot (59th) and Sean Daly (140th).
Elsewhere, Cold Springs’ varsity girls earned a second-place showing in the small-school competition (18 teams).
Reagan Parris (third), Paizley Whitlow (sixth), Macie Huffstutler (10th), Claire Huffstutler (39th) and Leslie Jones (55th) were the top runners for the Lady Eagles.
St. Bernard’s Madi Kerber finished 30th individually in the same race.