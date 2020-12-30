Cold Springs' Ethan Edgeworth and Reagan Parris are the Times' Runners of the Year.
And for good reason, too.
The fleet-footed duo dominated the trails this past cross country season, earning numerous individual accolades and producing one dazzling outing after another along the way.
Edgeworth, a freshman, won eight of the nine races he entered, punctuating an exceptional campaign with a triumph at the Class 1A/2A state championship meet.
His lone non-victory of the season? A second-place showing at a stacked Jesse Owens Classic.
Parris, meanwhile, recorded a solid freshman performance of her own, registering five victories in nine meets as well a pair of second- and third-place showings.
She corralled a runner-up finish at the Class 1A/2A state championship meet, placing 12 seconds shy of the top spot.
Both Edgeworth and Parris snagged All-County, All-Section and All-State honors.
"Ethan and Reagan are special individuals," Cold Springs cross country coach Casey Howell said. "They are both great teammates, leaders, hard workers, and have a love for and commitment to running. They both have amazing parents that show love and support every day. They always put God first and just want to build on the traditions set before them."
See below for capsules on each Runner of the Year and All-Area selections from around the county.
All-Area Boys Runner of the Year
Runner: Ethan Edgeworth
School: Cold Springs
Class: 2A
Results: Pepsi XC Challenge (first), Chickasaw Trails Invitational (first), The Southern Showcase (first), Kudzu Hills Invitational (first), Jesse Owens Classic (second), Oktoberfest Invitational (first), Cullman County Meet (first), Class 1A/2A, Section 2 Meet (first), Class 1A/2A State Championship Meet (first)
All-Area Selections: Jayden Allred, Cold Springs; Josiah Walker, Cold Springs; Nicholas Wood, Cullman; Troy Adkison, Cullman; Peyton Bailey, Fairview; Alex England, Fairview; Christopher Putman, Holly Pond; Joseph Arriaga, St. Bernard; David De Jesus, St. Bernard; Eli Loyd, St. Bernard; Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga, St. Bernard; Ethan Lemons, Vinemont; Will Rhodes, Vinemont
All-Area Girls Runner of the Year
Runner: Reagan Parris
School: Cold Springs
Class: 2A
Results: Pepsi XC Challenge (third), Chickasaw Trails Invitational (third), The Southern Showcase (second), Kudzu Hills Invitational (first), Jesse Owens Classic (first), Oktoberfest Invitational (first), Cullman County Meet (first), Class 1A/2A, Section 2 Meet (first), Class 1A/2A State Championship Meet (second)
All-Area Selections: Brooke Crider, Cold Springs; Emma Hancock, Cold Springs; Claire Huffstutler, Cold Springs; Macie Huffstutler, Cold Springs; Anna Shirey, Cullman; Bernarda Tizapa, Cullman; Carrington Chambers, Fairview; Bijou Phillips, Good Hope; Blakely Baggett, Holly Pond; Camilla Chambers, Holly Pond; Madi Kerber, St. Bernard; Abbi McBride, St. Bernard; Kendall Harbison, Vinemont
