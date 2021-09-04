Cold Springs' Ethan Edgeworth and Reagan Parris won their respective small-school (Class 1A-4A) races at Saturday's Pepsi XC Challenge in Moulton, and the Eagle boys also netted the small-school team title following a strong performance.
Edgeworth dominated his competition by more than a minute, registering a time of 16:07.83.
Jayden Allred (third), Justin Caffee (sixth), Josiah Walker (11th) and Brody Belcher (66th) garnered counting times for the Blue and Gold as well.
Cold Springs (80) bested Hatton (93) for the crown.
Parris, meanwhile, finished at 20:18.20 to squeak by Whitesburg Christian's Anna Pierce (20:18.34).
Emma Hancock (25th), Ava Akridge (26th), Hayla Watson (33rd) and Kynzlee Garmon (42nd) posted other counting times for the Lady Eagles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.