Cullman XC
Courtesy of Cullman XC Track Facebook

Cullman’s boys cross country team edged Hewitt-Trussville for the title at Thursday’s Oakville XC Invitational.

The Bearcats, who finished with 31 points to Hewitt-Trussville’s 37, were paced by Troy Adkison’s first-place performance (16:05.64) at the Oakville Indian Mounds.

William Nichols (fifth), Andrue Barnett (sixth), Nicholas Wood (seventh) and Adam Mangum (12th) also pitched in counting times for Cullman in the 10-team field.

