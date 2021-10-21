Cullman’s boys cross country team edged Hewitt-Trussville for the title at Thursday’s Oakville XC Invitational.
The Bearcats, who finished with 31 points to Hewitt-Trussville’s 37, were paced by Troy Adkison’s first-place performance (16:05.64) at the Oakville Indian Mounds.
William Nichols (fifth), Andrue Barnett (sixth), Nicholas Wood (seventh) and Adam Mangum (12th) also pitched in counting times for Cullman in the 10-team field.
