HOLLY POND — Blake Rickard drained a pair of go-ahead free throws with 8.3 seconds left, Holly Pond’s defense recorded two key stops in the final minute, and the Green and White rallied past Decatur 66-64 on Tuesday night to advance to the title game of their annual Thanksgiving tournament at Felton Easterwood Gymnasium.
The Broncos (6-0) trailed 59-52 late in the contest but eventually tied it at 64 following Sawyer Olinger’s layup with 1:01 remaining.
Coach Cory Glasscock’s squad then produced a turnover, and Rickard — after drawing the foul in the post — put Holly Pond ahead by one. The Broncos played strong defense on Decatur’s final possession, forcing a pair of contested shots to seal the victory.
Holly Pond will face Arab in the championship game on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Rickard led the team with 21 points, while Kollin Brown had 18. Gunnar McBee (seven), Olinger (five), Diego Garcia (five), Levi Farr (four), Christian Couch (three) and Jayden Holloway (three) also scored buckets.
Tuesday, November 21
Coach Mike Dean Turkey Shootout
Cullman 74, Moody 22
Garrison Sharpe: 17 points
Colton Echols: 13 points
Nate Zills: 10 points
Jake Dorough: 8 points
Tucker Cagle: 8 points
Hanceville Thanksgiving Tournament
Hanceville 53, Mortimer Jordan 51
Zach Campbell: 18 points
Brayden Harris: 14 points
Braxton Broad: 10 points
*Hanceville will play Corner on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Vinemont 41, Ardmore 22
Isaac Moody: 14 points
Connor Gibbs: 9 points
Chayce Sandlin: 7 points
*Vinemont will play Cold Springs on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
Cold Springs 57, Falkville 48
John Mark Smith: 18 points
Nic Fallin: 17 points
Seth Ingram: 10 points
Cole Bales: 8 points
*Cold Springs will play Vinemont on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
Holly Pond Thanksgiving Tournament
Susan Moore 66, West Point 49
Jay Lamar: 18 points
JD Cochran: 15 points
Ashton Rodgers: 12 points
*West Point will play Curry on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Spain Park Jag Classic
Spain Park 68, Good Hope 33
Kmal Bell: 11 points
Weston Hancock: 5 points
Dakota Overton: 5 points
Colton Lindsey: 5 points
*Good Hope will play James Clemens/Homewood on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Hartselle Thanksgiving Tournament
Good Hope 67, Muscle Shoals 52
Ivey Maddox: 25 points
Heather Tetro: 19 points
Bailey Tetro: 15 points
*Good Hope will play Hewitt-Trussville on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Vinemont 65, Greene County 41
Raylee Quick: 15 points
Maggie Burks: 13 points
Whitney Quick: 11 points
Reagan Robinson: 9 points
*Vinemont will play Priceville on Wednesday at 12:20 p.m.
Fairview 67, Austin 55
Darby Nichols: 21 points
Ava Thomas: 16 points
Reagan Dunkin: 14 points
Somer Harris: 8 points
Wallace State Thanksgiving Classic
Cullman 57, Holly Pond 45
Ava McSwain (C): 24 points
Carly Mills (C): 13 points
Ally Sharpe (C): 10 points
Kamryn Tankersley (HP): 14 points
Maddi Ham (HP): 9 points
Maggie Nail (HP): 9 points
*Cullman will play Lauderdale County on Wednesday at 7 p.m.