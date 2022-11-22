HOLLY POND — Blake Rickard drained a pair of go-ahead free throws with 8.3 seconds left, Holly Pond’s defense recorded two key stops in the final minute, and the Green and White rallied past Decatur 66-64 on Tuesday night to advance to the title game of their annual Thanksgiving tournament at Felton Easterwood Gymnasium.

The Broncos (6-0) trailed 59-52 late in the contest but eventually tied it at 64 following Sawyer Olinger’s layup with 1:01 remaining.

Coach Cory Glasscock’s squad then produced a turnover, and Rickard — after drawing the foul in the post — put Holly Pond ahead by one. The Broncos played strong defense on Decatur’s final possession, forcing a pair of contested shots to seal the victory.

Holly Pond will face Arab in the championship game on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Rickard led the team with 21 points, while Kollin Brown had 18. Gunnar McBee (seven), Olinger (five), Diego Garcia (five), Levi Farr (four), Christian Couch (three) and Jayden Holloway (three) also scored buckets.

See local roundup below.

Tuesday, November 21

Coach Mike Dean Turkey Shootout

Cullman 74, Moody 22

Garrison Sharpe: 17 points

Colton Echols: 13 points

Nate Zills: 10 points

Jake Dorough: 8 points

Tucker Cagle: 8 points

Hanceville Thanksgiving Tournament

Hanceville 53, Mortimer Jordan 51

Zach Campbell: 18 points

Brayden Harris: 14 points

Braxton Broad: 10 points

*Hanceville will play Corner on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Vinemont 41, Ardmore 22

Isaac Moody: 14 points

Connor Gibbs: 9 points

Chayce Sandlin: 7 points

*Vinemont will play Cold Springs on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

Cold Springs 57, Falkville 48

John Mark Smith: 18 points

Nic Fallin: 17 points

Seth Ingram: 10 points

Cole Bales: 8 points

*Cold Springs will play Vinemont on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

Holly Pond Thanksgiving Tournament

Susan Moore 66, West Point 49

Jay Lamar: 18 points

JD Cochran: 15 points

Ashton Rodgers: 12 points

*West Point will play Curry on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Spain Park Jag Classic

Spain Park 68, Good Hope 33

Kmal Bell: 11 points

Weston Hancock: 5 points

Dakota Overton: 5 points

Colton Lindsey: 5 points

*Good Hope will play James Clemens/Homewood on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Hartselle Thanksgiving Tournament

Good Hope 67, Muscle Shoals 52

Ivey Maddox: 25 points

Heather Tetro: 19 points

Bailey Tetro: 15 points

*Good Hope will play Hewitt-Trussville on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Vinemont 65, Greene County 41

Raylee Quick: 15 points

Maggie Burks: 13 points

Whitney Quick: 11 points

Reagan Robinson: 9 points

*Vinemont will play Priceville on Wednesday at 12:20 p.m.

Fairview 67, Austin 55

Darby Nichols: 21 points

Ava Thomas: 16 points

Reagan Dunkin: 14 points

Somer Harris: 8 points

Wallace State Thanksgiving Classic

Cullman 57, Holly Pond 45

Ava McSwain (C): 24 points

Carly Mills (C): 13 points

Ally Sharpe (C): 10 points

Kamryn Tankersley (HP): 14 points

Maddi Ham (HP): 9 points

Maggie Nail (HP): 9 points

*Cullman will play Lauderdale County on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

