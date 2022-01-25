Cullman’s varsity boys secured the Class 6A, Area 14 regular season title on Tuesday night, easing past Hartselle 75-56 to improve to 19-2 (5-1 in area play) this season.
Max Gambrill led the Bearcats with 24 points, while Garrison Sharpe (18) and Tucker Gambrill (17) also produced double-digit outings. Colton Echols (six), Tucker Apel (four), Tucker Cagle (four) and Sam Duskin (two) contributed as well.
Cullman made six 3-pointers in the third quarter and then outscored the Tigers 25-15 in the final period to pull away.
The Lady Bearcats, meanwhile, dropped to 19-7 following a 44-41 loss to the No. 4 Lady Tigers. Stats were unavailable.
