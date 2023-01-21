Addison’s varsity girls won the Winston County Basketball Tournament on Saturday, defeating Winston County 65-43 in the championship game to improve to 17-8 this season.
The Class 1A No. 9 Lady Bulldogs dominated from the outset and led 39-17 at halftime.
Gracie Manley (18), Hadley Butler (18) and Molly Gilbreath (12) scored in double figures for coach Bailey Boland’s group, while Lydia Ergle (eight), Gracie Roberts (six) and Katie Barrett (three) also contributed in the victory.
Manley, Butler, Gilbreath and Ergle were named to the All-Tournament Team.
"I'm super proud of this group of girls," Boland said. "They come to practice day in and day out, and they work hard. They are a joy to be around and are always willing to put in the work every day. We have five seniors who show leadership on and off the court. They deserved this win."