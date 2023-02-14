Cullman's varsity boys took down Clay-Chalkville on Tuesday night, punching their ticket to the Northwest Regional Tournament following a 64-37 victory inside Bearcat Arena.
Sam Duskin notched a game-high 17 points for the Class 6A No. 8 Bearcats, who will face off against No. 4 Buckhorn — the Bucks beat Columbia 81-48 in their sub-regional — at Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum on Friday. A time has yet to be determined.
The Black and Gold (26-5) controlled the game from the outset, securing an 18-6 lead after the first period that eventually stretched to 31-15 and 48-25 at the other quarter breaks.
Tucker Cagle joined Duskin in double figures with 14, while Colton Echols and Nate Zills each registered eight.
Garrison Sharpe, Kase Nixon and Jake Dorough, meanwhile, tallied five apiece, and Landon Tweedie rounded out the offensive contributions with a third-quarter bucket.
As his teammates soaked up the result of their final home game of the season, Duskin recalled being in an identical position a year ago — shortly before the Bearcats began their state title journey.
The junior said he believes his squad has what it takes to accomplish that goal once again.
“We’re looking to keep the same energy as last year and do the exact same thing — go take over Wallace and then go take over Birmingham,” he said. “We’ve still got to improve on a lot. We aren’t perfect, but we’re pretty dang good. I think coach knows we are in a good spot, but we’re going to keep improving and keep building off what we’re doing.”