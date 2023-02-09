COLD SPRINGS — The Lady Eagles weren’t going to be denied.
Not in their final area tournament matchup inside Jesse George Gymnasium.
And though it took its best effort against Locust Fork to get the job done, Cold Springs did just that.
Ella Dickerson netted a team-high 19 points, Ella Bruer notched 14, and the Class 2A No. 1 Lady Eagles collected a 48-40 victory on Thursday night to win the Area 11 Tournament and improve to 27-2 on the season.
The squads battled throughout the contest, with Cold Springs leading 32-29 entering the fourth quarter.
Dickerson drilled a couple of treys early in the final period to extend the cushion to nine (38-29), but the Lady Hornets didn’t go away.
Locust Fork eventually whittled its deficit to three (43-40) on a 3-pointer with 57 seconds remaining.
Coach Tammy West’s team, though, was too resilient down the stretch.
Bruer made a free throw to make it 44-40, and the Lady Eagles recorded a defensive stop that ultimately led to a 3-point play from Dickerson that provided the Blue and Gold a comfortable cushion with just 19.2 seconds showing on the clock.
“I thought we held our composure,” West said. “This happened at Locust Fork, too. We had a nice lead, and they came back. This one tonight got a little tighter, and it was tight the whole game. I’m just proud of my girls for playing solid defense when we had to and getting good rebounds when we had to. Then, we were able to come down here and control it on this side of the floor.”
Maci Brown (seven), Kenady Graves (three), Ciara Calvert (two) and Malaya Taylor (two) also contributed offensively.
Dickerson, Bruer, Brown, Taylor and Calvert were named to the All-Tournament Team.
As her players prepared to cut down the nets, West took a short stroll to the far end of the gym and stared upward at the many pictures and banners adorning the wall nearest the team’s locker room.
The brief trip down memory lane had the longtime coach — winner of her 23rd area title — wiping away the tears that quickly formed in her eyes.
“I’ve been very emotional all week,” said West, whose program will play next season in a brand-new facility. “I got to school early this morning and kind of looked around at all the tradition and history and girls who’ve come through here. I’ve been here 31 years, and I’ve met a lot of special people inside this gym.
“For us to go out as area champions — it really means a lot to me. These girls tonight are part of a group of girls who have left this place better than they found it. I’m so proud of that.”
Cold Springs will host Cornerstone or Westminster next Monday night in a sub-regional contest.