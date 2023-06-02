Justin Billings, who led Fairview’s varsity girls to 80 victories in five seasons, has been hired by New Hope to the same position.
The move was officially confirmed to The Times on Friday.
Billings guided the Lady Aggies to the Elite Eight in his inaugural campaign (2018-19) and then back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances in the two seasons that followed.
Fairview, which also won a county title under Billings in 2021, accumulated an 80-63 record during the coach's successful tenure.
“It’s been an amazing five years,” Billings told The Times. “One Elite Eight, two Sweet 16s and one county championship — that doesn’t happen unless you have great talent and some amazing buy-in. I’ve been blessed to coach and mentor some amazing young ladies at Fairview. I also want to thank all of the coaches — past and present — for helping build a family-first program. I wish my girls nothing but the absolute best, and I’m forever thankful for the opportunity that Fairview gave me.”
Billings’ departure marks the fifth of the hoops offseason in Cullman County.
Cold Springs’ boys (Cade Willingham), Cullman’s girls (Jessica McBrayer), Fairview’s boys (Calvin Ganus) and Holly Pond’s boys (Tim Willoughby) have already installed new leaders for their respective programs. Now, the Lady Aggies will need to do the same.
Billings, meanwhile, takes over a New Hope program that has reached the Final Four (Class 4A) in each of the past two seasons.