For the first time in more than a decade, Cullman's varsity boys basketball team will have a new leader.
Bobby Meyer and the Bearcats parted ways on Wednesday, just two weeks after the longtime coach wrapped up his 11th season with the program.
"In your career, you can reach a point where your philosophy and the administrative philosophy aren't on the same wavelength anymore, where it's just time for a renewal," Meyer said. "I don't feel like my career is over. I still feel like I have a lot to give. I love to teach and compete and be in that heat of battle. I really hope I'll get to continue that.”
Meyer netted a 186-140 record during his tenure at Cullman.
He took over the program in 2010, and the Bearcats corralled just four victories in his first season before surging to 20 wins and reaching the Sweet 16 in Year 2. Meyer led the Black and Gold back to the Sweet 16 in 2014 and then to the Elite Eight the following season. Cullman also garnered four area tournament titles under Meyer’s watch.
The Bearcats wrapped up the 2020-21 campaign with a 14-9 record.
“I think in the end it was just a matter of … there’s no animosity,” Meyer said. “I was thinking in the back of my mind of going one more year. We were not happy with the outcome this season. There were some factors that caused us not to have the season we wanted. COVID sidelined me at Christmas break, and we were unable to be together as a team for 10 days. We came back rusty. We lost four games in a row, and that kind of snowballed our season.
“This was a talented team that didn’t get to express itself because of uncontrollable circumstances. It was just hard to build momentum with that, but it affected everybody. We had good wins over Austin and Grissom. We played well in a close loss at Hoover. We had some nice games.”
Prior to accepting the Cullman position, Meyer was Vinemont's varsity boys head coach for eight seasons (2002-10). He guided the program to the Class 3A state championship game in his first year on the bench and recorded a pair of county tournament crowns (2003 and 2006) as well.
“We’ve had some success at Cullman, at Vinemont,” Meyer said. “I was hopeful I’d be given the benefit to go one more year, but it wasn’t meant to be. I’ve had players and parents say nice things to me these past few days. I’ve come to grips with it. The part I hate most is that this doesn’t affect just me — there’s (assistants) Cory (Meyer), Joseph (McPhillips), Jason (Johnsey). David Drake has been with me since Vinemont as my voice of basketball. Other people, too, have put work into the program.”
As for what's next, Meyer said he’s hopeful to be back on the sideline as early as next season.
“I would love to be preparing for the summer,” he said. “The offseason is what makes the season. It’s what makes it enjoyable — building things you know are important, building relationships with all of your players. I’d love to be coaching again as soon as possible.”
A timetable for hiring Meyer’s replacement isn’t known.
Principal Kim Hall released a statement on Wednesday, thanking Meyer for his efforts both on and off the court.
“Coach Meyer has been a great leader and example for young men during his time as coach at CHS, and we are very thankful for the positive example he’s set for young men here for more than a decade,” Hall said. “We are extremely grateful for the contributions he has made to CHS athletics and the Cullman community.”
