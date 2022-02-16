Northwest Regional

Cullman's Nate Zills (left) and Good Hope's Heather Tetro (right) are pictured.

 Jake Winfrey

This year's Northwest Regional Tournament is set to begin at Wallace State's Tom Drake Coliseum on Thursday.

Addison and Good Hope (varsity girls) advanced following sub-regional triumphs on Monday, as did Cullman (varsity boys) after winning on Tuesday.

The Class 2A Bulldogs (22-9) will face off with Hatton on Friday at 6 p.m., while the 4A No. 2 Raiders (29-4) are set to duke it out against ninth-ranked Rogers on Saturday at 3 p.m. 

The 6A No. 9 Bearcats, meanwhile, will take a 25-3 record into a Friday matchup against Hazel Green at 1:30 p.m.

Defending state champions Hoover (7A), Hazel Green (6A) and Rogers (4A) highlight the girls’ competition at Wallace State, while Oak Mountain (7A) and Lee-Huntsville (5A) are returning champs in the boys’ field.

A total of 15 girls squads are ranked — including Nos. 1 Hoover (7A), Hazel Green (6A), Lee-Huntsville (5A) and Deshler (4A) — while No. 1 Lee-Huntsville (5A) spearheads a group of 12 ranked boys teams.

All regional champions will advance to the state tournament, which is set for February 28 through March 5 in Birmingham.

Admission for the Northwest Regional Tournament is $10 per day. Tickets can be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/AHSAA and will not be sold on-site. Parking fees, which can also be purchased on GoFan, are $5 per day.

See a full schedule for the Northwest Regional Tournament below.

Varsity Boys

Class 7A

No. 10 James Clemens vs. Thompson. Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

No. 7 Oak Mountain vs. Austin, Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Championship: Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.

Class 6A

No. 2 Pinson Valley vs. Scottsboro, Friday at 10:30 a.m.

No. 9 Cullman vs. Hazel Green, Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Championship: Tuesday at 2:15 p.m.

Class 5A

No. 2 Wenonah vs. Mae Jemison, Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Fairfield vs. No. 1 Lee-Huntsville, Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Championship: Wednesday at 10:45 a.m.

Class 4A

Hamilton vs. No. 6 Brooks, Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

No. 7 Haleyville vs. Deshler, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Championship: Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.

Class 3A

No. 6 Winfield vs. Clements, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Brindlee Mountain vs. No. 4 Lauderdale County, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Championship: Monday at 4:45 p.m.

Class 2A

No. 9 Red Bay vs. Sheffield, Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Aliceville vs. Mars Hill Bible, Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Championship: Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

Class 1A

Meek vs. No. 4 Covenant Christian, Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Pickens County vs. R.A. Hubbard, Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Championship: Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.

Varsity Girls

Class 7A

No. 1 Hoover vs. Florence, Thursday at 9 a.m.

No. 5 Bob Jones vs. Oak Mountain, Thursday at noon

Championship: Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Class 6A

No. 2 Mortimer Jordan vs. Athens, Friday at 9 a.m.

No. 3 Hartselle vs. No. 1 Hazel Green, Friday at noon

Championship: Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

Class 5A

No. 3 Pleasant Grove vs. Lawrence County, Saturday at 9 a.m.

Wenonah vs. No. 1 Lee-Huntsville, Saturday at noon

Championship: Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Class 4A

No. 2 Good Hope vs. No. 9 Rogers, Saturday at 3 p.m.

No. 1 Deshler vs. No. 7 Hamilton, Saturday at 6 p.m.

Championship: Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Carbon Hill vs. Elkmont, Thursday at 3 p.m.

No. 3 Susan Moore vs. No. 2 Lauderdale County, Thursday at 6 p.m.

Championship: Monday at 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Sulligent vs. Tanner, Friday at 3 p.m.

Addison vs. Hatton, Friday at 6 p.m.

Championship: Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Class 1A

South Lamar vs. Covenant Christian, Monday at 9 a.m.

No. 2 Marion County vs. No. 6 R.A. Hubbard, Monday at noon

Championship: Wednesday at 4 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you