This year's Northwest Regional Tournament is set to begin at Wallace State's Tom Drake Coliseum on Thursday.
Addison and Good Hope (varsity girls) advanced following sub-regional triumphs on Monday, as did Cullman (varsity boys) after winning on Tuesday.
The Class 2A Bulldogs (22-9) will face off with Hatton on Friday at 6 p.m., while the 4A No. 2 Raiders (29-4) are set to duke it out against ninth-ranked Rogers on Saturday at 3 p.m.
The 6A No. 9 Bearcats, meanwhile, will take a 25-3 record into a Friday matchup against Hazel Green at 1:30 p.m.
Defending state champions Hoover (7A), Hazel Green (6A) and Rogers (4A) highlight the girls’ competition at Wallace State, while Oak Mountain (7A) and Lee-Huntsville (5A) are returning champs in the boys’ field.
A total of 15 girls squads are ranked — including Nos. 1 Hoover (7A), Hazel Green (6A), Lee-Huntsville (5A) and Deshler (4A) — while No. 1 Lee-Huntsville (5A) spearheads a group of 12 ranked boys teams.
All regional champions will advance to the state tournament, which is set for February 28 through March 5 in Birmingham.
Admission for the Northwest Regional Tournament is $10 per day. Tickets can be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/AHSAA and will not be sold on-site. Parking fees, which can also be purchased on GoFan, are $5 per day.
See a full schedule for the Northwest Regional Tournament below.
Varsity Boys
Class 7A
No. 10 James Clemens vs. Thompson. Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
No. 7 Oak Mountain vs. Austin, Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
Championship: Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
Class 6A
No. 2 Pinson Valley vs. Scottsboro, Friday at 10:30 a.m.
No. 9 Cullman vs. Hazel Green, Friday at 1:30 p.m.
Championship: Tuesday at 2:15 p.m.
Class 5A
No. 2 Wenonah vs. Mae Jemison, Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Fairfield vs. No. 1 Lee-Huntsville, Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Championship: Wednesday at 10:45 a.m.
Class 4A
Hamilton vs. No. 6 Brooks, Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
No. 7 Haleyville vs. Deshler, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Championship: Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.
Class 3A
No. 6 Winfield vs. Clements, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Brindlee Mountain vs. No. 4 Lauderdale County, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Championship: Monday at 4:45 p.m.
Class 2A
No. 9 Red Bay vs. Sheffield, Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Aliceville vs. Mars Hill Bible, Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Championship: Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.
Class 1A
Meek vs. No. 4 Covenant Christian, Monday at 10:30 a.m.
Pickens County vs. R.A. Hubbard, Monday at 1:30 p.m.
Championship: Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.
Varsity Girls
Class 7A
No. 1 Hoover vs. Florence, Thursday at 9 a.m.
No. 5 Bob Jones vs. Oak Mountain, Thursday at noon
Championship: Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Class 6A
No. 2 Mortimer Jordan vs. Athens, Friday at 9 a.m.
No. 3 Hartselle vs. No. 1 Hazel Green, Friday at noon
Championship: Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.
Class 5A
No. 3 Pleasant Grove vs. Lawrence County, Saturday at 9 a.m.
Wenonah vs. No. 1 Lee-Huntsville, Saturday at noon
Championship: Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Class 4A
No. 2 Good Hope vs. No. 9 Rogers, Saturday at 3 p.m.
No. 1 Deshler vs. No. 7 Hamilton, Saturday at 6 p.m.
Championship: Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Carbon Hill vs. Elkmont, Thursday at 3 p.m.
No. 3 Susan Moore vs. No. 2 Lauderdale County, Thursday at 6 p.m.
Championship: Monday at 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Sulligent vs. Tanner, Friday at 3 p.m.
Addison vs. Hatton, Friday at 6 p.m.
Championship: Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Class 1A
South Lamar vs. Covenant Christian, Monday at 9 a.m.
No. 2 Marion County vs. No. 6 R.A. Hubbard, Monday at noon
Championship: Wednesday at 4 p.m.
