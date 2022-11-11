HANCEVILLE — The inaugural Veteran’s Day Tip-Off Classic took place at Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum on Friday, and several local squads were on hand to compete inside Traditions Bank Arena.
Both varsity programs for Cullman, Good Hope and West Point were in the field at the event, which honored different veterans between contests throughout the day.
See below for capsules from each game, and check back for updates.
Varsity Girls
% Good Hope 64, Mortimer Jordan 58: Ivey Maddox led a quartet of double-digit scorers with 23 points as the Lady Raiders held off the Lady Blue Devils in a back-and-forth contest to open their season with a victory.
Bailey Tetro (15), Heather Tetro (14) and Rudi Derrick (12) also notched buckets for Class 4A Good Hope, which scored the first 10 points of the game and never trailed Class 6A Mortimer Jordan — an Elite Eight squad a season ago.
The Lady Blue Devils made things interesting down the stretch, cutting their deficit to five and four points, respectively, with less than 30 seconds remaining on the back of their shotmaking.
Heather and Bailey Tetro, however, answered with key free throws after each of those Mortimer Jordan buckets to help Good Hope emerge victorious.
% Coach Speak: “Mortimer Jordan is a really well-coached team. They have a great program. I thought early on we jumped out on them, and we kept making plays and kept trying to put them away … but they kept hitting shots to stay in the game. I give them credit. They did a great job.” — Justin Aby
% Plainview 61, West Point 36: The Lady Warriors fell behind 10-0 early and never recovered against the Class 3A Bears, a state semifinalist and 27-game winner last season.
Liberty Shadix led West Point with 10 points, while Ella Minck totaled nine. Other contributors included Jaelyn Faulkner (four), Camryn Faulkner (four), Patton Fell (three), Kealie Harbison (two), Hallie Wheeler (two), Laklin Shadix (one) and Caitlee Simmons (one).
The Lady Warriors are now 2-2 this season.
Varsity Boys
% West Point 81, Southeastern 51: The Warriors jumped all over the Mustangs early to open their season with a decisive victory.
West Point, which led 24-13 after the opening quarter and 45-25 at halftime, forced Southeastern into numerous turnovers throughout the matchup, which in turn led to easy buckets that fueled a balanced offensive output that saw five Warriors reach double figures.
Jay Lamar led the way with a team-high 27 points, while Jacob Harbison (12), Pressley Burtis (11), JD Cochran (10) and Ashton Rodgers (10) also pitched in strong efforts.
Aiden Dujoud (seven), Caleb Bowers (two) and Kanaan Sutter (two) contributed as well.
% Coach Speak: “I thought offensively we gave ourselves high-percentage shots off turnovers. But I don’t think there’s any doubt we’ve got to work on our half-court, man-to-man defense. We missed a lot of rotations. I told the guys it’s playing to a standard and not playing to the scoreboard. You’re not going to be able to get steals with the press every time. At some point you’re going to have to get down in a stance and play good half-court defense. But we’ll take it, and we’ll look at things this weekend to get better for Tuesday.” — Mason Voce
% Good Hope 81, Appalachian 49:The Raiders led 23-3 after one quarter en route to a blowout win in their season opener.
Kmal Bell registered a team-high 18 points for Good Hope — which took control early and never let up — while Colton Lindsey (15), Jacob Haynes (12), Weston Hancock (11) and Tucker Malin (10) joined him in double figures.
Tyler Cone (nine), Dakota Overton (four) and Eli Clements (two) rounded out the scoring.