Holly Pond didn’t have to leave Cullman County to land its next varsity boys basketball coach.
The Broncos on Tuesday officially hired Tim Willoughby, who recently stepped down at Cold Springs after 10 seasons, to lead the program following the departure of Cory Glasscock — who won 34 games in two seasons with the Green and White before accepting the varsity boys position at his alma mater (Oneonta) in April.
Willoughby comes to Holly Pond after a successful tenure with the Eagles.
He won six area championships at Cold Springs, totaled three Sweet 16 berths and notched two county titles en route to corralling a 173-115 record. Willoughby was also selected the ASWA’s Class 2A Coach of the Year following the 2020-21 campaign in which the Blue and Gold finished with a 22-6 mark.
“I’m very excited and really just blessed to have an opportunity that I didn’t think I would have,” Willoughby said. “I hoped I would, but you never know. I just think the word that comes to me is blessed. I’m going to try to go to work every day, be happy and enjoy it — and be a positive influence on people.”
Willoughby inherits a Broncos squad that returns playmakers such as Kollin Brown, Blake Rickard and Sawyer Olinger and is fresh off a 24-6 campaign.
Having seen those standouts up close and personal in recent years, Willoughby knows he’s got a strong base to build on as he prepares to put his own spin on the program.
“I’ve been the new coach three or four times now in my career, and some of my best years I’ve had were those first years,” Willoughby said. “Sometimes, great things happen. That’s the hope, but you have to plan for it and work toward it and be positive. We played Holly Pond three times last year, and they were very impressive.
“I know what kind of players they’ve got, and I hope I can help them continue on the path they’re on right now.”
The school, meanwhile, released a statement Tuesday announcing the hiring of Willoughby.
“We believe his success on and off the court will be an asset to our basketball program, and we look forward to him leading our Broncos,” said Principal Janet Turner.
With Holly Pond now filled, Cold Springs (Willoughby) and Fairview (Justin Balik) remain the open varsity boys positions within the county. A timetable for those hires is not known.