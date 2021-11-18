Brayden Harris sank seven 3-pointers en route to a game-high 32 points, and Hanceville's varsity boys knocked off West Point 57-52 Thursday night at Lane Horton Gymnasium.
Zach Campbell (10) also notched double figures for the Bulldogs, who improved to 4-1 this season.
Noah Jones (six), Will Calvert (five), Braxton Broad (two) and Drew Campbell (two) also contributed.
Kolten Perry (14) and Jayden Laney (11) were the top scorers for West Point.
Jay Lamar (nine), Sam Wheeler (eight), Ashton Rodgers (seven) and Andrew Lynn (three) rounded out the offensive production for the Warriors.
West Point's varsity girls, meanwhile, picked up a 67-16 victory over Hanceville. Stats were unavailable.
