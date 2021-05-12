Izayah Glenon is ready to take the next step.
The Hanceville senior — joined by family, friends, coaches, teammates and administrators in Lane Horton Gymnasium — signed a scholarship last week and will play college basketball at Iowa Wesleyan, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) program located in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
Glenon averaged 12.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game for the Bulldogs last season, earning All-County and All-Area honors. As a junior, he helped Hanceville reach the Final Four for the first time since 1999.
Player Speak: “I am so blessed to be playing at the next level at Iowa Wesleyan. It’s been a dream of mine to play college basketball since I was little. This means the absolute world to me to be able to go pursue this dream. When I visited (head) coach (Alex) Huisman, he made me feel welcome and like I would fit in with his team. Now, when I leave, I’m going to miss my friends and family I have at Hanceville. But I’m also excited to go and make new friends. I want to thank everyone that has helped get me to this spot — my parents, my coaches, my teammates, and my fans for supporting me and pushing me to get better.” — Hanceville’s Izayah Glenon
Coach Speak: “I’m very proud of Izayah and excited for his future. He’s been good for me on the court and even better in the classroom and locker room. We’re going to miss the high-character things he brings to the team as a leader and example for the younger players. He was a big part of the run we made in 2020 as a role player and then moved into a bigger position this past season. I’m confident he will find his role at Iowa Wesleyan and have a similar impact there as he did here. And he will definitely represent Hanceville the right way throughout his life and career.” — Hanceville’s Stephen Chandler
