Cassidy Campbell’s hard work came to fruition on Monday.
The Hanceville senior signed with Huntingdon College — she was surrounded by family, friends, teammates, coaches and administrators inside Lane Horton Gymnasium — and will play basketball at the next level for the Division III Lady Hawks and head coach Paige Huff.
Campbell put together a fine senior season for the Lady Bulldogs.
She averaged 17.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game en route to earning All-County, All-Area and All-State (Class 4A honorable mention) honors. She was also the recipient of the Bill Shelton Award.
Player Speak: “I’m super excited to continue playing at Huntingdon. The coaches and players made me feel so welcome, and my experience at my visit there really sold me. Huntingdon already feels like home, and I can’t wait to make it just that.” — Hanceville’s Cassidy Campbell
“I want to thank my family, friends, past and present coaches and teammates for sticking with me through everything — good and bad. Hanceville has always been all I’ve ever known, and I can’t thank every one of those people enough for everything they’ve done to get me to this point. Coach Bellmon is the main reason I am even able to play college ball. Before he started coaching here, no colleges even knew who I was. Coach Bellmon really helped me with the recruiting process and was able to reach out to college coaches to put my name out there. He’s been nothing but supportive of me since he started coaching at Hanceville.” — Hanceville’s Cassidy Campbell
Coach Speak: “Cassidy’s hard work has paid off for her today by signing to play at Huntingdon. Her ability to lead and be coachable will help her transition to the next level. Cassidy definitely will be missed, but I think she has left behind a group of young ladies that understands the work you must put in to be successful.” — Hanceville coach Tim Bellmon
