WEST POINT — Brayden Harris torched the nets for 34 points, Hanceville found a bit more defensive footing in the second half, and the Bulldogs raced past West Point for an 84-64 road victory to improve to 3-0 this season.
Harris, who drained seven 3-pointers, added five assists and five steals for coach Stephen Chandler’s squad, which allowed just 24 points in the second half against West Point (1-2).
“Hats off to West Point,” Chandler said. “All their guys do a good job just hitting shots. We kind of made it a challenge for the second half wanting to use our legs to wear them down, and just shore up our defense and play better than what we did in the first 16 minutes.”
Both teams operated at a breakneck pace in the first half, with West Point leading 21-18 after a frame.
The Bulldogs, however, responded with a 30-point second quarter to seize a 48-40 halftime advantage.
Hanceville continued its chaotic defensive pace in the second half, slowly but surely extending its lead.
“We were a little more disciplined — not where we want to be, but better — in the second half,” Chandler said. “The biggest thing was just taking the legs out from under them and keeping it fast. That’s part of what our game plan is every night.”
In the meantime, Harris and Will Calvert (18 points) helped the Bulldogs get it done on the offensive side of the floor. Noah Jones (seven), Braxton Broad (six), Austin Wood (six), Zach Campbell (six), Carson Garrett (four) and Noah Douglas (three) also contributed throughout the contest.
West Point, meanwhile, was paced offensively by Ashton Rodgers (26 points) and Jay Lamar (19). Jacob Harbison (eight), JD Cochran (five), Kanaan Sutter (four) and Parker Marks (two) scored as well.
Varsity Girls
West Point 74, Hanceville 27
The Lady Warriors opened the contest on a 23-0 run and never slowed down en route to the runaway triumph.
West Point (3-3) secured double-digit contributions from Camryn Faulkner (20), Liberty Shadix (14), Kylee Quinn (10) and Hallie Wheeler (10). Laklin Shadix (eight), Ella Minck (four), Caitlee Simmons (three), Carsyn Blankenship (three) and Jaelyn Faulkner (two) also provided buckets.
Aaliyah Twitty paced Hanceville with 19 points. Kate Sterling added eight.
Varsity Boys
Holly Pond 64, Cold Springs 37
Gunnar McBee (HP): 18 points
Kollin Brown (HP): 13 points
Blake Rickard (HP): 11 points
Nic Fallin (CS): 15 points
John Mark Smith (CS): 11 points
Fairview 66, Vinemont 29
Kobe Payne (FV): 25 points
Cylas Yarbrough (FV): 13 points
Antonio Gambrill (FV): 7 points
Isaiah Jones (V): 13 points
Good Hope 84, Decatur Heritage 78
Kmal Bell: 25 points
Weston Hancock: 16 points
Jacob Haynes: 15 points
Tyler Cone: 9 points
Colton Lindsey: 9 points
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs 62, Holly Pond 38
Kenady Graves (CS): 13 points
Ciara Calvert (CS): 12 points
Ella Bruer (CS): 12 points
Maci Brown (CS): 9 points
Madison Butts (HP): 15 points
Maddi Ham (HP): 10 points
Fairview 48, Vinemont 42
Jayla Gorham (FV): 19 points
Darby Nichols (FV): 11 points
Somer Harris (FV): 7 points
Reagan Robinson (V): 9 points
Caroline Miller (V): 7 points
Whitney Quick (V): 7 points
Good Hope 55, Decatur Heritage 20
Ivey Maddox: 13 points
Rudi Derrick: 11 points
Bailey Tetro: 11 points
Heather Tetro: 8 points