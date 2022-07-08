Hanceville has found its new varsity girls basketball coach.
Ashley Belding is set to take over the reins from Tim Bellmon, who stepped down earlier this week after leading the program the past two seasons.
Principal Daniel Wakefield confirmed the hire to The Times on Thursday.
“I am excited about Ashley’s enthusiasm to coach basketball,” Wakefield said. “I don’t think she’s starting from ground zero, because the girls have been working hard this summer. We have to build off that and hopefully recruit some depth before the season starts.”
A 2014 Susan Moore graduate, Belding was a three-sport — basketball, softball and volleyball — athlete for the Bulldogs. She started on the varsity basketball team as an ninth-grader and eventually played college softball at Wallace State.
Belding has spent time at Hayden (assistant softball coach) and Appalachian (assistant volleyball and head junior high softball coach) over the past six years.
She can’t wait, however, to get started on the court.
“I’m super excited about coaching basketball, because I love it,” Belding said. “I loved playing it and loved watching it. Hanceville reminds me a lot of Susan Moore in terms of how it feels. It feels like home. I’m really looking forward to building up the program. I’ve always been competitive, and I feel like I have the ability to do it."
Belding added she plans to hold her team to a lofty standard.
“I have high expectations for my players, both on the court and in the classroom,” she said. “People can expect to see hard-working athletes who strive to excel in both places. That’s important. I fully expect them to work hard for me, because I will work hard for them and give them my best. I really think that’s what fans and parents will be able to see.”
Belding will serve as an assistant softball coach as well.
Wakefield also confirmed the hiring of Candice Grochowalski as the school’s new volleyball coach.