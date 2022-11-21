HANCEVILLE — The Bulldogs walloped Falkville in the opening round of their annual Thanksgiving tournament Monday night, cruising to a 90-41 win over the Blue Devils at Lane Horton Gymnasium.

Hanceville (4-0) led 29-8 after the first quarter, 57-17 at halftime and 78-28 after three periods.

Brayden Harris (18), Carson Garrett (11) and Logan Quick (10) paced the Purple and Gold offensively, while Noah Douglas and Austin Wood tallied nine apiece. Eight other Bulldogs also scored, highlighting an unselfish brand of basketball for the home team, which parlayed numerous Falkville turnovers into easy baskets.

Hanceville, which will play Mortimer Jordan on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m., shot 60 percent from the field and registered 23 steals.

While the Bulldogs were victorious, both Vinemont (Dora) and Cold Springs (Mortimer Jordan) fell to their respective first-round opponents on Monday.

See local capsules below.

Monday, November 20

Hanceville Thanksgiving Tournament

Dora 51, Vinemont 43

Jaxon Holcomb: 19 points

Dawson Wilhite: 8 points

*Vinemont will play Ardmore on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Mortimer Jordan 60, Cold Springs 41

John Mark Smith: 22 points

Cole Bales: 6 points

*Cold Springs will play Falkville on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.

Holly Pond Thanksgiving Tournament

Holly Pond 50, Curry 38

Kollin Brown: 20 points

Blake Rickard: 9 points

Gunnar McBee: 7 points

*Holly Pond will play Decatur on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Cordova 58, West Point 52

Jay Lamar: 15 points

Ashton Rodgers: 14 points

Jacob Harbison: 12 points

*West Point will play Susan Moore on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Supreme Courts Thanksgiving Tournament

Fairview 79, New Hope 78

Kobe Payne: 19 points

Bryson Fletcher: 13 points

Cylas Yarbrough: 13 points

Cade Yeager: 11 points

*Yarbrough hit the go-ahead basket with 10 seconds left

Supreme Courts Thanksgiving Tournament

West Point 71, Locust Fork 63

Laklin Shadix: 25 points

Liberty Shadix: 22 points

Hallie Wheeler: 13 points

Spain Park Jag Classic

Good Hope 43, Helena 37

Weston Hancock: 15 points

Tyler Cone: 6 points

Jacob Haynes: 6 points

*Good Hope will play Spain Park on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Wallace State Thanksgiving Classic 

Jasper 67, Cullman 30

Stats were unavailable

Holly Pond 54, Fayette County 18

Maddi Ham: 14 points

Alana Phillips: 11 points

Kamryn Tankersley: 11 points

Maggie Nail: 10 points

*Holly Pond will play Cullman on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 19

Hartselle Thanksgiving Tournament

Cold Springs 63, Columbia 33

Malaya Taylor: 17 points

Maci Brown: 12 points

Ella Bruer: 12 points

Ciara Calvert: 12 points

Mortimer Jordan 68, Fairview 34

Jayla Gorham: 21 points

Darby Nichols: 8 points

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

