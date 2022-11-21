HANCEVILLE — The Bulldogs walloped Falkville in the opening round of their annual Thanksgiving tournament Monday night, cruising to a 90-41 win over the Blue Devils at Lane Horton Gymnasium.
Hanceville (4-0) led 29-8 after the first quarter, 57-17 at halftime and 78-28 after three periods.
Brayden Harris (18), Carson Garrett (11) and Logan Quick (10) paced the Purple and Gold offensively, while Noah Douglas and Austin Wood tallied nine apiece. Eight other Bulldogs also scored, highlighting an unselfish brand of basketball for the home team, which parlayed numerous Falkville turnovers into easy baskets.
Hanceville, which will play Mortimer Jordan on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m., shot 60 percent from the field and registered 23 steals.
While the Bulldogs were victorious, both Vinemont (Dora) and Cold Springs (Mortimer Jordan) fell to their respective first-round opponents on Monday.
See local capsules below.
Monday, November 20
Hanceville Thanksgiving Tournament
Dora 51, Vinemont 43
Jaxon Holcomb: 19 points
Dawson Wilhite: 8 points
*Vinemont will play Ardmore on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Mortimer Jordan 60, Cold Springs 41
John Mark Smith: 22 points
Cole Bales: 6 points
*Cold Springs will play Falkville on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.
Holly Pond Thanksgiving Tournament
Holly Pond 50, Curry 38
Kollin Brown: 20 points
Blake Rickard: 9 points
Gunnar McBee: 7 points
*Holly Pond will play Decatur on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Cordova 58, West Point 52
Jay Lamar: 15 points
Ashton Rodgers: 14 points
Jacob Harbison: 12 points
*West Point will play Susan Moore on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Supreme Courts Thanksgiving Tournament
Fairview 79, New Hope 78
Kobe Payne: 19 points
Bryson Fletcher: 13 points
Cylas Yarbrough: 13 points
Cade Yeager: 11 points
*Yarbrough hit the go-ahead basket with 10 seconds left
Supreme Courts Thanksgiving Tournament
West Point 71, Locust Fork 63
Laklin Shadix: 25 points
Liberty Shadix: 22 points
Hallie Wheeler: 13 points
Spain Park Jag Classic
Good Hope 43, Helena 37
Weston Hancock: 15 points
Tyler Cone: 6 points
Jacob Haynes: 6 points
*Good Hope will play Spain Park on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Wallace State Thanksgiving Classic
Jasper 67, Cullman 30
Stats were unavailable
Holly Pond 54, Fayette County 18
Maddi Ham: 14 points
Alana Phillips: 11 points
Kamryn Tankersley: 11 points
Maggie Nail: 10 points
*Holly Pond will play Cullman on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 19
Hartselle Thanksgiving Tournament
Cold Springs 63, Columbia 33
Malaya Taylor: 17 points
Maci Brown: 12 points
Ella Bruer: 12 points
Ciara Calvert: 12 points
Mortimer Jordan 68, Fairview 34
Jayla Gorham: 21 points
Darby Nichols: 8 points