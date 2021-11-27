Brayden Harris scored 16 points, Zach Campbell notched 14, and Hanceville earned the title at its annual Thanksgiving tournament following a 57-52 win over Moody on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (7-1) held a 32-16 halftime lead, but the visiting team made a late charge.
Hanceville, however, was able to hold off Moody down the stretch, thanks in large part to Harris’ 10-for-10 performance at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Will Calvert (10), Noah Jones (seven), Carson Garrett (three), Tristan Herrera (three), Braxton Broad (two) and Konner Helms (two) also contributed offensively for coach Stephen Chandler’s squad.
Vinemont, meanwhile, came up short against Falkville at Lane Horton Gymnasium.
Colby Miller paced the Eagles with 23 points, while Toby Hill added 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.