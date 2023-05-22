Calvin Ganus still can’t quite believe his ears.
Although the Spain Park assistant officially received the call and will — the hire was confirmed to The Times but is pending board approval — take over Fairview’s varsity boys basketball program, the 34-year-old said it’s “very surreal” but that he’s nonetheless “blessed and excited” for the opportunity.
“I’ve got the whistle on me right now before our tryouts, but I don’t think it’s sunk in yet,” Ganus said. “I’m almost speechless. It’s always been a dream to have my own program. I’ve been blessed to be here (at Spain Park) and be part of the success, and I’m hoping I can apply what I’ve learned to Fairview.”
Ganus, who will replace the departed Justin Balik after his one season, began his prep coaching career at Chelsea High School, where he served as freshman head coach and varsity assistant for two seasons.
He then joined Chris Laatsch’s staff at Spain Park, spending his first season (2019-20) as a varsity assistant before adding freshman head coach (2020-22) and junior varsity head coach (2022-23) responsibilities.
Over the past three seasons, the Jaguars notched three area and regional tournament titles en route to three Final Four berths in Class 7A.
“The biggest thing I learned from coach Laatsch was how to do things right and really investing in your kids,” Ganus said. “He always says that culture wins. It’s not setting a particular goal, but just trying to better and stack the good days. Coming in to this job, it’s all about reaching potential.
“If that’s Wallace State, great. If that’s the BJCC, even better. But preparing them as individuals — because they’re also going to be future fathers and employees — is the most important thing. We’ve got a young team, but there’s a lot of talent. Hopefully, I can help them reach their potential.”
Ganus inherits a Fairview group that went 13-18 last season, albeit against a difficult schedule, and returns standouts Kobe Payne and Bryson Fletcher, among others.
The goal between now and November, according to Ganus, will be to acclimate himself to his new surroundings and get to know his players — both their personalities and skill sets — as the weeks move along.
“I may want to do this and press this and run this,” Ganus said. “At the same time, I’m not sure what I have. I have a good idea of what I want to do, and some concepts won’t change. But I also want to build a system that exemplifies their assets. I’m not stubborn to where I’m going to do it my way and they adapt. It’s my job to adapt to the kids.”