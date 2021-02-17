Molly McKelvy totaled a game-high 22 points to help propel Fairview's varsity girls to a 53-44 win over Boaz in a Class 5A sub-regional contest on Wednesday night.
The Lady Aggies improved to 17-9 following the triumph and will play No. 8 Ramsay on Thursday in a Northeast Regional Tournament semifinal clash -- the winner of that matchup advances to the championship game at Jacksonville State next week.
Fairview led 18-9 after the first quarter and 34-22 at halftime.
But the Lady Pirates quickly trimmed their deficit in the third quarter, making it 37-32.
The Lady Aggies, though, closed the frame with a clutch 7-1 spurt to build an 11-point cushion (44-33) heading into the final stanza.
Good thing, too, as Boaz opened the fourth quarter with eight straight points before a pair of McKelvy free throws stopped the slide and made it 46-41 with 3:36 remaining.
Fairview locked in and took care of business from there.
Maddie Yeager (11) and Emma Garcia (10) reached double figures for Fairview as well.
Jayla Gorham (three), Jacy Gorham (three), Jaycee Aleman (two) and Daisy Manasco (two) also pitched in offensively.
