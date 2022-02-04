Cullman closed out the regular season in style on Friday night, overwhelming Gardendale from the outset and easing to an 85-63 victory on its home floor.
The Class 6A No. 9 Bearcats are now 22-3 overall.
"It’s great to close out the season with a victory,” Cullman coach Stu Stuedeman said. “We had a senior night game, and everyone got in the game. We played well enough for everyone to participate. Senior night is not a coach’s dream, but the players really enjoy it. I’m glad they got the opportunity to enjoy it and really have fun."
Cullman raced out to a 25-9 advantage after the first quarter and led 67-36 heading into the final period.
Garrison Sharpe spearheaded a balanced offensive attack with 19 points, while Tucker Gambrill (12) and Nate Zills (10) also reached double figures. Sam Duskin, Jamar Kay, Max Gambrill and Tucker Cagle, meanwhile, each netted nine points. Garrett Hall (three), Arden Crane (three) and Roy Grimmett (two) pitched in points as well to help the Black and Gold remain unbeaten at home.
Prior to the game, Cullman honored its five seniors — Tucker Gambrill, Max Gambrill, Tucker Apel, Kay and Grimmett.
The Bearcats will host the 6A, Area 14 Tournament next week, opening with a first-round matchup against Decatur on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
