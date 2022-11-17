Cullman’s varsity boys improved to 4-0 on Thursday night, dominating Oneonta 85-25 behind a balanced offensive effort in which 12 players notched at least three points and combined to sink 15 3-pointers.
Kase Nixon (13) and Garrison Sharpe (10) led the way in double figures, while Landon Tweedie (nine), Evan Wilson (eight), Tucker Cagle (eight), Nate Zills (seven), Brodie Banister (six), Tyler Tankersley (six), Jake Dorough (five), Colton Echols (five), Sam Duskin (five) and Arden Crane (three) also contributed.
The Bearcats will host the inaugural Coach Mike Dean Turkey Shootout next week. The eight-team tournament — which runs from Monday through Wednesday — also includes Albertville, Lawrence County, Springville, DAR, Hamilton, Moody and East Limestone.