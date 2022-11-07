Cullman’s varsity boys picked up where they left off last season.
The defending Class 6A state champions hounded, hassled and hindered Calera in their season opener on Monday night, cruising to a 90-37 victory in front of a packed-out Bearcat Arena.
“We have the best fans in the state,” Cullman coach Stu Stuedeman said. “Our student section is unbelievable. A Monday night November game, and we have a crowd like that. It was a fun feeling.”
Colton Echols (24 points), Jake Dorough (17) and Garrison Sharpe (14) each reached double figures for the Bearcats, who crafted a 33-7 lead after one quarter en route to the runaway triumph.
Evan Wilson (eight), Nate Zills (seven), Tucker Cagle (six), Sam Duskin (six), Brodie Banister (three), Arden Crane (three) and Tyler Tankersley (two) also contributed offensively.
“I like how we played offense,” Stuedeman said. “We were really fast and played inside-out. Very unselfish. We attacked the cup, made two people guard us and kicked to the open man. Defensively, we were good enough, but we got to get a lot better. Rebounding, we got to get a lot better. But very pleased. We got a lot of new pieces, and they came in and worked seamlessly with our guys back from last year. Hopefully, we can keep it rolling and get better and better.”
The Bearcats will play Stanhope Elmore this Friday at 7 p.m. as part of the Veteran’s Day Tip-Off Classic at Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum.
Varsity Girls
Cullman 63, Calera 34
The Lady Bearcats scored the game’s first 23 points en route to claiming their first victory of the season on Monday night.
Ally Sharpe and Ava McSwain each tallied 17 points for Cullman (1-2), which led 43-16 at halftime.
Carly Mills also corralled double digits with 11 points, while Ella Collum (seven), Kadence Hanback (four), Rachel Hoffman (four) and Morgan Grimmett (three) rounded out the scoring.