Jake Dorough and Sam Duskin scored 14 points apiece, Cullman’s varsity boys stretched out a lead with a solid third quarter, and the Bearcats defeated Springville 56-41 in the championship game of the inaugural Coach Mike Dean Turkey Shootout on Wednesday night.
Cullman (6-0) led 26-16 following a low-scoring first half but used an 18-6 third stanza — the Black and Gold had six different players score in the frame — to build a 22-point cushion.
Colton Echols (nine), Nate Zills (six), Kase Nixon (five), Evan Wilson (four), Garrison Sharpe (three) and Brodie Banister (one) also contributed offensively.
Echols (MVP), Sharpe, Zills, Duskin and Nixon were each named to the All-Tournament Team.
Wednesday’s title-clinching triumph highlights an excellent early-season stretch from the Bearcats, whose average margin of victory through six games is 45.8 points.
Cullman travels to Paul Bryant next Monday.