Toni West’s love for basketball has never wavered.
And that made Monday afternoon all but an inevitability.
The Cold Springs senior — surrounded by family, friends, teammates, coaches and administrators inside the high school gymnasium — signed a scholarship with Shelton State and will continue her hoops career with the Lady Bucs and coach Madonna Thompson beginning later this year.
West balled out her senior season with the Lady Eagles, averaging 19.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest en route to earning All-State (Class 2A first team), All-Area and All-County honors. She also won the Bill Shelton Award, finished her dynamite career with 1,522 points and helped Cold Springs secure a state championship in its 2018-19 campaign.
Player Speak: "I’m blessed to have the opportunity to play college basketball. I’m thankful that I’ve been prepared by playing at Cold Springs and thankful for all the opportunities Cold Springs has given me. I’m ready to see what my future holds. I’m going to miss Cold Springs a lot, and my mom. I want to thank her for everything she’s done for me. The way she’s prepared me; I know I’ll be ready for anything.” — Cold Springs’ Toni West
Coach Speak: "I’m extremely excited, because this is all I’ve heard from her for several years — how much she wants to play college basketball. To see her be able to achieve that dream is very special. It’s special for a coach every time you see one of your players sign a scholarship and know they get to play after high school. And it’s double that today, because I’m being able to experience it as a mom as well.” — Cold Springs’ Tammy West
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.