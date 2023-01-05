Prep Hoops
Metro Creative

Cold Springs' varsity girls bested Vinemont 68-50, while the Eagle boys picked up a 53-35 victory later Thursday night to complete the home sweep.

See capsules below.

Varsity Boys

Cold Springs 53, Vinemont 35

Nic Fallin (CS): 22 points

John Mark Smith (CS): 19 points

Carmeron Nunn (CS): 7 points

Dalton Ray (V): 8 points

Varsity Girls

Cold Springs 68, Vinemont 50

Ella Dickerson (CS): 33 points

Maci Brown (CS): 13 points

Ella Bruer (CS): 11 points

Reagan Robinson (V): 14 points

Carley Stephens (V): 12 points

Maggie Burks (V): 8 points

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

