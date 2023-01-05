Cold Springs' varsity girls bested Vinemont 68-50, while the Eagle boys picked up a 53-35 victory later Thursday night to complete the home sweep.
See capsules below.
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs 53, Vinemont 35
Nic Fallin (CS): 22 points
John Mark Smith (CS): 19 points
Carmeron Nunn (CS): 7 points
Dalton Ray (V): 8 points
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs 68, Vinemont 50
Ella Dickerson (CS): 33 points
Maci Brown (CS): 13 points
Ella Bruer (CS): 11 points
Reagan Robinson (V): 14 points
Carley Stephens (V): 12 points
Maggie Burks (V): 8 points