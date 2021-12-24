Ella Bruer led the way with 13 points, Malaya Taylor (11) and Kenady Graves (10) also recorded double figures, and Cold Springs' varsity girls knocked off Jasper 43-37 at home on Thursday.
The Eagles trailed by two at halftime but outscored the road team 17-4 in the third quarter and sank 16 of their 20 free-throw attempts in the second half to pull out the victory.
Ciara Calvert (seven) and Mia Light (two) rounded out the offensive production for Cold Springs.
Varsity Boys
% Cold Springs 39, Jasper 27: John Mark Smith scored a game-high 16 points, and the Eagles put together a solid second-half effort to pick up a home win on Thursday.
Cody Bales (eight), Brody Peppers (six), Seth Williams (four), Seth Ingram (three) and Tanner Kilgo (two) also scored for Cold Springs, which outpaced Jasper 22-12 in the second half.
