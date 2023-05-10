Cade Willingham put together a praiseworthy résumé as a prep basketball player at Plainview.
Now, he will attempt to accomplish a similar task in the coming years — as a first-time head coach.
Cold Springs on Tuesday officially hired Willingham — the move is pending board approval — to lead its varsity boys program — he takes over the reins from Tim Willoughby, who stepped down in April after guiding the Blue and Gold to a 173-115 mark in 10 campaigns — and the 24-year-old state champion couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity that lies in front of him.
“I’ve wanted to be a coach my entire life, and a lot of that had to do with how much I love basketball,” he said. “But I also wanted to impact young men in the same way my coaches did me when I was growing up. It’s just about building this idea of winning a state championship. When coach (Robi) Coker got to Plainview, it was kind of dead in the water. But it soon became about getting to the state title. I want to bring that to Cold Springs. I want to bring that excitement and energy to the program. I want to get the boys on fire about winning — and not just winning, but showing them our goal and teaching them how to get there.”
A three-year varsity starter at Plainview, Willingham helped lead the Bears to an Elite Eight, a Final Four and a Class 3A state title (2018) under Coker. He then played baseball at Southern Union for two years before transferring to the University of Alabama, where he served as a student manager for the men’s basketball team.
He worked with players on skill development and helped run practice drills for head coach Nate Oats before taking a job as a varsity assistant under head coach Curt Weeks at Class 7A Tuscaloosa County this past season.
Willingham learned a lot from each of those stops, and it’ll help shape the foundation he crafts for the program.
“The style of play is going to be like what you see when Alabama plays,” he said. “Run, get as many shots as we can, beat the opponent on the offensive glass and play as hard as we can on defense. That’s about staying in front of your man, team guarding, team rebounding, taking charges and getting after it.
“We have to be the hardest-playing team and toughest team every night — and everyone there has to know that, too. When they put on film, they have to think, ‘We hate playing these guys.’ They have to know it’s going to be a dogfight.”
Principal Eric Dickerson, who confirmed the hire to The Times this week, lauded Willingham’s basketball background.
“He played at a top-level program at Plainview,” he said. “With the way the game is going with this style of play, it just seemed like he was the direction we needed to go in at this time. He’s a good fit, and he understands what we are and who we are. He had a lot of the qualities we were looking for as a coach.”
Willingham, meanwhile, inherits a team that won just eight games last season, but a program with plenty of tradition.
“I think everyone can be good,” he said. “It’s just about how hard you play, how tough you are and how hard you work. It’s about bringing that to them and saying, ‘This is how we do it.’”